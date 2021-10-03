GALLERY: Baraboo Riverfest 2021
The Friends of the Baraboo River held Riverfest Oct. 2 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the last dams being removed from the river. Activities included a 5K run/walk, canoe and kayak rally, food, music and educational presentations about the history of the Baraboo River. The Maxwell Potter Landing was dedicated by Baraboo officials, the DNR hosted a fish stocking demonstration of young sturgeon and the Sauk County Dive Team hosted a river rescue demonstration.www.wiscnews.com
