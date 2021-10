For the last several years we have had the “usual” teams in the CFP, and most of us really did not care about the bowl games like we used to. Much as I hate it, I am getting more and more impressed with Georgia. That being said, barring upsets, the CFP will consist of Alabama, Georgia, Penn St/Iowa winner, or, Penn St/Iowa winner vs Ohio State. Oklahoma is on the outside lurking. Win out and they are in, but maybe not one of the best top five.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO