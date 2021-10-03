The truth about this offense

These statistics can’t be argued. They’re facts. It’s terrible. The offense is terrible. I’m 1000% behind Dabo, but it’s time to see a change at QB. I agree. I’ve seen the lack of intensity of wr’s and other groups, I found it strange that no one else went out to practice with him. That makes me think that they don’t like DJ, or it was staged for the cameras. The others knew it. And wasn’t going to be part of it. TB , DW , KB and TL always had teammates with them. I feel like that is where the trouble with the offense stems from. I saw TP come in, and fake me out on a handoff ( that went for a touchdown) and I watch DJ very pedestrian fakes that you know if it’s a pass or if it’s a handoff . It looks like the team is trying to get TP , (who worked his butt off to be able to play) a chance to start.