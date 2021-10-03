CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Sex abuse probe: French church had 3,000 child abusers

Times Daily
 6 days ago

PARIS (AP) — An independent commission examining church sex abuse in France believes that 3,000 child abusers — two-thirds of them priests — have worked in the church over the past 70 years.

www.timesdaily.com

Cleveland Jewish News

'There is a Jew hiding behind me – come and kill him'

When the former Trump administration announced that it was moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in December 2017, the reaction in the Muslim world and among Muslim communities in the West was predictably furious. In the Friday sermons that followed that announcement, several imams around the world denounced Israel in uncomplicatedly antisemitic terms, many of them quoting the same hadith – a saying attributed to the prophet Muhammed – that speaks of a mass slaughter of Jews by the Muslim faithful.
U.S. POLITICS
Times Daily

The Latest: Marchers in Rome protest work vaccine rule

ROME — Thousands of demonstrators marched down Rome's Via Veneto and other main streets on Saturday, some clashing with police, to protest a government rule requiring COVID-19 vaccines or negative tests to access workplaces next week.
PROTESTS
AFP

French minister slams parliament sexism in language row

France's environment minister on Friday accused male colleagues in parliament of still being mired in sexism, after she objected to them using the masculine definite article in her job title. Pompili had clashed with MP Julien Aubert and other MPs from the right-wing opposition in a debate over wind farms after he addressed her as "Madame le ministre", using the masculine form of the definite article in French.
POLITICS
Times Daily

France urges UK to pay promised money for migrant policing

DUNKIRK, France (AP) — France's interior minister on Saturday urged Britain to fulfill its promises to provide tens of millions of pounds (dollars) to help France stop migrants from trying to cross the English Channel.
IMMIGRATION
Times Daily

Mexico's Napa Valley protests against unfettered development

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Defenders of Mexico's Valle de Guadalupe wine-producing valley protested Saturday against unfettered development they say threatens the area's environment and agriculture.
AGRICULTURE
Times Daily

Resident charged with killing 2 at Maryland senior community

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Maryland police announced first-degree murder charges on Saturday against a resident of a senior living community who fatally shot two staff members inside the facility a day earlier.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Vatican: Pope Francis not going to UN climate summit

The Vatican said Friday that Pope Francis does not plan to attend the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow Scotland Francis has made care for the environment a hallmark of his papacy, and he said in a recent interview that he intended to participate in the Oct. 12-Nov. 12 event and had a speech being drafted. Scotland's bishops also were preparing for a visit.But Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the Vatican delegation would be led by the secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who acts as the prime minister of the Holy See.No explanation was given, but Francis,...
WORLD
Times Daily

Hundreds of law enforcement attend funeral

FLORENCE — When Sheffield police Sgt. Nick Risner was laid to rest on Friday, he was surrounded by hundreds of brothers and sisters in blue.
SHEFFIELD, AL
Times Daily

Ruling party narrowly loses Czech vote; PM Babis may be out

PRAGUE (AP) — Prime Minister Andrej Babis' centrist party on Saturday narrowly lost the Czech Republic's parliamentary election, a surprise development that could mean the end of the populist billionaire's reign in power.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Merkel meets pope as parties at home try to form government

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Thursday with Pope Francis and toured a Jesuit-run child protection center, while back home three German parties at home held talks on forming a new government without her center-right bloc.Merkel told reporters she talked politics, climate change and clergy sex abuse during the visit to the Vatican and a meeting at the Pontifical Gregorian University's academic program on child protection and safe environments. She spent some 45 minutes with the pope and received from him a small copy of the bronze Holy Door, as well as copies of his main documents.Merkel also met with Italian Premier Mario Draghi before attending a peace prayer at the Colosseum organized by the Rome-based Sant'Egidio charity.Merkel and her outgoing government will stay in office on a caretaker basis until a new administration is in place, a process that could take weeks or months. On Thursday, the center-left Social Democrats the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats were holding a first round of exploratory talks on forming a possible coalition. If they eventually succeed, that would send Merkel's center-right Union bloc into opposition after a disastrous showing in Germany's Sept. 26 election.
RELIGION
The Independent

Germany, France say Poland is obligated to respect EU rules

The German and French foreign ministers have issued a joint statement saying that Poland has both a moral and legal obligation to respect the common rules of the European Union, which is joined in 2004.Heiko Maas of Germany and Jean-Yves Le Drian of France published their statement late Friday in reaction to a Polish constitutional court ruling this week that challenged the supremacy of EU laws. The court held Thursday that the Polish Constitution has primacy over EU laws in some cases. "Membership of the EU goes with full and unrestricted allegiance to common values and rules," Le Drian...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Man pulled alive from rubble of collapsed Georgian building

MOSCOW (AP) — Rescue workers combing through the rubble of an apartment building in the Georgian city of Batumi have pulled out a man still alive more than a full day after it collapsed.
ACCIDENTS
Times Daily

Bolivia: 6 killed in air force plane crash in Amazon jungle

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A Bolivian air force plane crashed in the Amazon jungle in northeast Bolivia on Saturday, killing all six people on board, police said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Times Daily

Anonymity, social media are 2-edged weapons

Anonymity is like fire: an indispensable tool with the potential for disaster. And nowhere is that more glaring than among the ones and zeroes of the internet, where everything seems to be one thing or the other with little room in between.
INTERNET
Times Daily

NYC man convicted of trying to join Taliban to fight the US

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man has been convicted on charges alleging that he tried to help the Taliban fight American forces.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Times Daily

Thousands mourn a fallen hero

FLORENCE — Sheffield police Sgt. Nick Risner was described as a champion for the people.
SHEFFIELD, AL
Marietta Daily Journal

Before camera was found in judge’s hunting cabin, parents of boy he took on trips had conversations about safety

BALTIMORE — Before their son went on his first hunting trip with Caroline County Judge Jonathan G. Newell, his parents sat him down and came up with a safe word. "I said, 'I know you like Judge Newell, and you think he's a great guy, and we have no reason to think otherwise, but ... we want to make sure that you are aware of what to look for — what to know is acceptable versus unacceptable,'" the boy's mother recalled.
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito's official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old's autopsy might reveal. "The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found," Shen explained. "This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her."
PUBLIC SAFETY

