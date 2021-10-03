Michigan isn't flinching en route to 5-0 start, road trip to Nebraska
Michigan is undefeated, pocketed a win at Wisconsin, and now goes on the road for a night game at Nebraska. Sitting at 5-0 after a 38-17 victory over the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Michigan showed a more balanced offense with some aggressive play-calling, and its defense was swarming, coming up with six sacks and an interception. The Wolverines didn’t allow a second-half score until the final 32 seconds.www.detroitnews.com
Comments / 0