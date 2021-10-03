CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Man suspected of shoplifting falls into Illinois River, dies

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cFruXaw00

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois man suspected of shoplifting died after he fell into the Illinois River while apparently trying to hide near a U.S. Coast Guard station, authorities said.

The man died Friday after it appears he scaled a fence and tumbled down an embankment into the river in East Peoria, Fon du Lac Park District Police Chief Michael Johnson said Saturday.

Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley said the man was a 31-year-old Peoria resident. His name and cause of death were not released, pending an autopsy set for Monday, the Journal Star reported.

Johnson said the man was suspected of shoplifting from a nearby Walmart store, and he apparently ran from the store and attempted to hide near the Coast Guard station in East Peoria in an area where the embankment “is nothing but solid rock and is pretty steep.”

“It looked like he kind of stumbled on the rocks and once he hit the water, instead of trying to get back to the shoreline, he tried to get to the dock in the harbor,” the chief said. “He got about halfway, started to sink and couldn’t get back up.”

Authorities said the area where the man entered the river is several feet deep.

The Fon du Lac marine unit recovered the man’s body, along with a neck brace he had been wearing.

The incident remains under investigation.

Comments / 53

gma6
6d ago

it really sad to see all these heartless and unfunny jokes. this man is dead. he was only 31 and had people who love him. just like any one of us

Reply(7)
17
Mel Soltwisch
6d ago

Should have done that in Cook County Illinois. You could walk out with anything the Kimster won’t do anything Would ha been enjoying the fruits of his labor

Reply(1)
4
Sum-Bish
5d ago

Wouldn't be great if all criminals saw the same fate? No need for jails or a court system. You're guilty of a crime and you take o e last swim in a river. Sounds great.

Reply
3
Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

606K+
Followers
326K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy