With The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 finale wrapped up, next up, the cast will sit down with Andy Cohen for what is sure to be an emotional reunion. When Dorit Kemsley appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday (October 6), the same night of the season finale, she opened up about the reunion and shared with Andy her take on filming it. "So intense," she described it in the clip above, noting that she felt like it was going to be "challenging" before it even started taping. "It was intense. It was intense to be there. It was intense to watch."

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO