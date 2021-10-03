20-year-old Saginaw man hospitalized after shooting
SAGINAW, MI - A 20-year-old Saginaw man was hospitalized Sunday morning after a shooting incident, according to a statement from Michigan State Police. Officers from the Saginaw Police Department, Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police responded at roughly 9:05 a.m. Sunday to a shooting at the 1100 block of Lamson Street, according to the statement. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.www.mlive.com
