20-year-old Saginaw man hospitalized after shooting

By Riley Murdock
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 6 days ago
SAGINAW, MI - A 20-year-old Saginaw man was hospitalized Sunday morning after a shooting incident, according to a statement from Michigan State Police. Officers from the Saginaw Police Department, Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police responded at roughly 9:05 a.m. Sunday to a shooting at the 1100 block of Lamson Street, according to the statement. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

