20-year-old Saginaw man hospitalized after shooting

BAY CITY, MI - Bay City schools and law enforcement officials responded to an alleged threatening post on social media, which turned out to be a case of mistaken identity. According to a joint release by the Bay City Department of Public Safety and Bay City Public Schools, an officer from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a threats complaint at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6 from an individual regarding a social media post about a possible school shooting. The post in question mentioned ‘Central High School’ and included photos of firearms and a protest. As a result, Bay City Public School officials were notified of the threat and an investigation began.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO