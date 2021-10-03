CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Four takeaways from Washington’s 34-30 win over the Falcons

Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Football Team evened its record at 2-2 with a comeback road win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Here are four takeaways from the game:. The Taylor Heinicke experience isn’t boring: Playing in his home state, Heinicke delivered a performance that none of his friends and family members in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium stands will soon forget. He was 23 for 33 for 290 yards and three touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter that helped Washington erase an eight-point deficit in the final four minutes.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Matt Ryan backs Falcons’ decision to pass on young QB

The Atlanta Falcons passed up the opportunity to draft Matt Ryan’s successor, and the veteran quarterback is on board with the organization’s plans. This spring, after the Falcons traded All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans, conventional wisdom suggested Atlanta would follow the Green Bay Packers’, San Francisco 49ers’ and New York Giants’ playbooks from recent years and take a quarterback to eventually replace 36-year-old Matt Ryan.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Falcons News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the football world learned the Atlanta Falcons would be without their two top receivers this weekend. Just days before the team’s game against the New York Jets in London, both Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage didn’t make the trip. Gage is dealing with an injury, while Ridley reportedly didn’t make the trip for personal reasons.
NFL
Yardbarker

Washington Football Team 34, Falcons 30: Atlanta Blows Lead, and Game

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons have a completely new coaching staff in 2021. But in many ways, it's the same old Falcons. Despite a career day from Cordarrelle Patterson, the Falcons didn't score quite enough points to create a big enough lead for their defense to hold. In fact, the Falcons defense gave the Atlanta faithful flashbacks to the Dan Quinn era by giving up two touchdowns in the final 10 minutes to blow an 8-point lead.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Errors, Injuries, and a Flying McKissic: Washington Wins, 34-30

We saw the Buffalo Bills win their 'get right' game last Sunday against the Washington Football Team. This week, facing the Atlanta Falcons, all intelligence had it that this was the WFT's opportunity to get on track after three weeks of struggles. After beating the Falcons 34-30, the Washington Football...
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Six potential trade destinations for Matt Ryan

The trend continues of the Atlanta Falcons finding a way to lose despite Matt Ryan doing everything he can to win, it is ridiculous. No quarterback in NFL history has had the kind of bad luck that Ryan has had over the course of a career, especially during the past five seasons he has played. All he does is stay healthy, make plays, and get disrespected by Falcons fans and NFL fans in general.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landon Collins
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Kendall Fuller
Person
Matt Ryan
Yardbarker

Falcons Make 6 Roster Moves Ahead of London Trip: NFL Tracker

The season is here, but the Atlanta Falcons are continuing to update and upgrade their roster. Keep track of all the moves. ... OCT 5: MOVES TO LONDON The Falcons on Wednesday engineered a handful of moves, per NFL sources, signing Dustin Colquitt and Mike Pennel to the active roster, also signbig Elliott Fry and Shawn Williams to the practice squad, and placing Isaiah Oliver and Cam Nizialek on IR.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Atlanta#American Football#The Mercedes Benz Stadium
Washington Post

For Terry McLaurin, the work comes first, then ‘the truth will come out on Sunday’

Down a pair of wide receivers, its top tight end and its starting right guard, the Washington Football Team had four minutes to cobble together a couple of touchdowns. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner had a dwindling list of options, so he turned to receivers coach Drew Terrell and asked who was available and at what positions.
NFL
Washington Post

WFT-Saints preview: Alvin Kamara anchors the Saints rushing attack

Welcome to Week 5. Here’s what you need to know as the Washington Football Team hosts the New Orleans Saints at FedEx Field at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Saints are averaging 132.8 yards per game, seventh in the NFL, led by running back Alvin Kamara. Kamara is having a career season on the ground, averaging 74.3 yards per game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy