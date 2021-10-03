CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence’s Baby Bump Is Growing! See Photos as She’s Expecting Baby No. 1

By Megan Heintz
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQMwN_0cFrsDyO00
Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

The cutest mom to be! Jennifer Lawrence‘s baby bump has been on full display ever since news of the actress’ first pregnancy broke.

The Hunger Games star’s rep confirmed she’s expecting baby No. 1 with husband Cooke Maroney to People in early September. However, the announcement wasn’t exactly surprising.

“They’ve already discussed having children and how cute they’re going to be,” a source told In Touch back in 2019 following the couple’s engagement. “Jen’s never been happier.”

The pair were first linked in June 2018, and the art dealer got down on one knee the following February. By October 2019, they were married.

Jennifer and Cooke said “I do” with “a star-studded celebration at the palatial Belcourt mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, and it was a fairytale come true,” a source revealed to Life & Style at the time. “Their vows were so sweet and emotional. Jennifer was close to tears, as were some of the guests.”

A-list attendees like Adele, Kris Jenner, Amy Schumer, Nicole Richie, Sienna Miller and more were all present for the big day.

During an appearance on Catt Sadler‘s podcast, “Naked With Catt Sadler,” the Kentucky native gushed over her husband, calling him “the greatest human being I’ve ever met.”

“He really is, and he gets better,” she continued. “I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020, the duo only grew “closer,” a separate source exclusively divulged to Life & Style.

They’ve “been enjoying cozy nights at home, binge-watching the Real Housewives [franchise] and other shows,” the source said, noting that they “got on great” during lockdown.

Since the early days of their relationship, the Silver Linings Playbook star “knew pretty quickly” that Cooke “was The One,” a third source explained. “Jennifer and Cooke are the perfect couple! His family adores her and vice versa.”

We can’t wait to watch the pair experience their next adventure together — parenthood!

Keep scrolling to see photos of Jennifer’s growing baby bump as her due date approaches.

