Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are one of the strongest celebrity couples. They started dating in 2006 and married just 3 years later and now have 2 children together. The athlete is featured on WSJ Magazine’s Men’s Fall Fashion Issue where he gushed about his wife and shared the story of how they met. The 44-year-old reminisced, “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her.’”

