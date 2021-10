The 2021 SCCA National Championship Runoffs are underway at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the event’s second visit to the Speedway’s road course after a wildly successful debut in 2017 that featured a record number of entries. While this year’s entry isn’t as big, there are still more than 850 entries across 26 different classes of cars. The number of drivers and cars is little smaller, as several drivers contest multiple classes – as many as three – and sometimes use the same car in different classes.

