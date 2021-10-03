CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

'Too soon' to tell if Americans can gather safely for holidays, Fauci says

By Tim O'Donnell
The Week
The Week
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"It's just too soon to tell" if Americans will be able to safely gather in larger groups during the fast-approaching holiday season as the coronavirus, buoyed by the Delta variant, continues, Dr. Anthony Fauci told CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday's edition of Face the Nation. Fauci thinks if the...

theweek.com

Comments / 5

Gary Bohanon
5d ago

May be to early for the holidays. let's see football stadium full baseball full NASCAR half full but thats another story!. portesting in the streets full. immigrants full . but it's to early to have our family members over.DR GLOOM AND DOOM you need to shut up a dissaper I will not tell my grandkids anymore that you can't come over

Reply
5
Matt Spirko
5d ago

Why? Because the vaccinated are in danger of being infected by the unvaccinated because it’s important to be vaccinated because if your unvaccinated you will be a non-symptomatic spreader to the vaccinated because if you aren’t vaccinated you aren’t protected against the UV variant of covid and be sure to wear a mask or two or six…or something

Reply
3
Related
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You've Already Had COVID

Everyone wants to know when "coronavirus will be over." For some, it may never end; these "long haulers" got COVID, even a mild case for some, and have debilitating symptoms that go on and on. Might you be one of them? How to tell? During a lecture at McGill University, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said "there are those—anywhere from 10 to 30%—in which their signs and symptoms are not completely explainable by readily apparent or identifiable pathogenic processes. And we refer to that as Long COVID." He went on to mention "very common lead reported signs and symptoms" and we've rounded them up in this article, with expert commentary from Dr. Karen Jubanyik of Yale. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Margaret Brennan
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Busted This Immunity Myth

As coronavirus cases continue past 150,000 a day in America, are you safe against it? That was the question at the top of mind for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Sunday morning. On Meet the Press, he discussed boosters and immunity after a COVID infection, and the five points you're about to read may save your life. Read on for each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Christmas#Cbs News#Face The Nation#Covid#Abc News#Jonkarl
WTOP

Fauci clarifies weekend remarks on holiday gatherings

The nation’s top infectious disease expert is clarifying remarks over the weekend about how much precautions Americans should take during the holidays. In a Sunday interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said it’s still too soon to tell whether Americans should avoid gathering for the holidays, as the nation sees an increase in COVID-19 cases among kids and the number of new vaccinations lags.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Anthony Fauci clarifies Christmas gathering remarks, says he will be spending day with his family

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday sought to clarify remarks he made over the weekend that it was "too soon" for families to consider gathering in person to celebrate Christmas. Appearing on CNN, Fauci claimed the comments he made on CBS's "Face the Nation" were "taken completely out of context," and that he never intended to convey that people couldn't spend Christmas with their families.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hngn.com

Fauci Draws Criticism After Suggesting It's 'Too Soon to Tell' if Christmas Gatherings Would Be Allowed Amid Entry of New Anti-Viral Drug

White House infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has recently drawn criticism after suggesting that Americans may need to spend Christmas alone this 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During an appearance on CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
republicmonews.com

CDC Warns Ahead Against Social Gatherings During Upcoming Holidays; Updated Advisory To Be Posted Soon

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) posted last weekend a page on its website with an advisory on safely celebrating the winter and autumn holidays. The national health agency of the United States favored virtual celebrations and outdoor gatherings to diminish the prevalence of COVID-19. However, on Monday, the agency took down the information from its website. It stated updated measures will be posted “soon.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cape May County Herald

Van Drew Responds to Fauci’s Holiday Gathering Statement

WASHINGTON - U.S. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) issued a statement Oct. 4 on Dr. Anthony Fauci's recent comment that it is "too soon to tell" whether or not people will have to limit their gatherings during the holiday season. "After everything Americans have been through the past year and a...
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy