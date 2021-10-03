CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Anderson claims first win in TCA at Sebring while Cugliari, Smith sweep TCX, TC classes

By SRO Motorsports America
racer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second race for TC America Powered by Skip Barber Racing School featured battles in all three classes on a warm and sunny Florida morning at Sebring International Raceway. The No. 57 BMW M2 CS Cup of Stephen Cugliari outpaced the No. 81 BMW of Jacob Ruud for a third time this season, matching his winning performance from Saturday’s first race in the TCX class. Cugliari picked up the win over Ruud and the No. 5 BMW of Roy Block, who fought off a hard charge from the No. 54 BMW of Garrett Adams in a drag race to the finish line.

racer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Racing News

NASCAR crew chief suspended indefinitely after Talladega

Eddie Troconis has been suspended by NASCAR following an altercation. Eddie Troconis has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR. He served as the crew chief of the #02 Young’s Motorsports truck. The penalty was announced on Wednesday, an addition to the weekly penalty report. It came a day after the typical...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Stars were out at the Motorsports Hall of Fame induction double

The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) added an impressive list of new inductees to its renowned all-star racing roster in Monday’s 32nd annual Induction Celebration presented by Firestone inside Pontiac, Michigan’s M1 Concourse. The Class of 2020 induction in the brand-new M1 Event Center was postponed from March...
PONTIAC, MI
racer.com

NASCAR Truck crew chief Troconis suspended indefinitely for 'behavioral violation'

Camping World Truck Series crew chief Eddie Troconis has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR for an off-track incident. NASCAR announced the suspension Wednesday, citing sections 12.8.1.c of the rule book. While specifics regarding his suspension were not given, Troconis was penalized for a behavioral violation. Actions in the rule book...
MOTORSPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

K-PAX Racing sweeps opening race at Sebring

SEBRING — The No. 3 K-PAX Racing Lamborghini Huracan driven by Andrea Caldarelli and Jordan Pepper held a master class in racing and led the GT World Challenge America field from flag-to-flag, provisionally capturing the Driver, Team and Manufacturer championships for the storied team and their new-this-season Manufacturer partner. The...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
racer.com

RUNOFFS: Mast defends T3 championship with flag-to-flag win

Defending Touring 3 (T3) National Champion and Tire Rack Pole Award winner Marshall Mast of Denver, PA, led the T3 field to its race today at the 58th SCCA National Championship Runoffs taking place on the 15-turn, 2.592-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Turn 1 on lap one presented several...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

RUNOFFS: Glace tops youthful first FX podium

The 26th and final race of the 2021 SCCA National Championship Runoffs on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course demonstrated that the event — in its 58th year — has a bright future. Vaughn Glace — the senior driver among three first-time Runoffs rookies on the podium — won the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
racer.com

RUNOFFS: Pit strategy earns GT-1 victory for Herb in Porsche

Always a fan favorite, the thunderous GT-1 field took to Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 15-turn, 2.592-mile circuit just before noon today for their Hagerty Race Day event during the 58th SCCA National Championship Runoffs. Though the sky was gray and overcast, conditions were dry, and competitors headed out on slick tires behind Tire Rack Pole Award winner Michael Lewis.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Late-race pass leads to Sebring GT4 America sweep for Mercedes-AMG, Porsche

A three-way battle for the lead resulted in a late-race pass for the lead in the final race of the weekend for Pirelli GT4 America at Sebring International Raceway. The No. 35 Mercedes-AMG, driven by Michai Stephens and Colin Mullan for Conquest Racing West, passed the No. 54 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CLUBSPORT MR of Tim Pappas and Jeroen Bleekemolen in the closing moments of the race, claiming victory in Race 2 and sweeping Pirelli GT4 America overall and Silver class wins at Sebring.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcx#Tca#Skip Barber Racing School#Dxdt Racing#Hyundai
racer.com

Rasmussen secures Indy Pro 2000 title as Roe wins Mid-Ohio finale

The 2021 Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires season concluded this afternoon with a thrilling VP Racing Lubricants Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio Presented by Cooper Tires. The 18th and final race of the Indy Pro 2000 season was held in tricky, drying conditions and witnessed three different leaders before James Roe burst through to the front, then narrowly held off charging Enaam Ahmed (Juncos Racing) to claim a superb maiden victory. The day was even more memorable for Turn 3 Motorsport principal Peter Dempsey, who earlier had guided Josh Green to his – and the team’s – first Road to Indy win in the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship finale.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Green overcomes chaotic USF2000 finale to claim first win

The final round of the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship in wet conditions at Mid-Ohio this morning ended with Josh Green out in front to claim his first series victory and a first win for Turn 3 Motorsport. Sixteen-year-old Nolan Siegel finished second ahead of DEForce teammate Kiko Porto, who secured...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Piastri success forcing Alpine to keep its 2022 academy options open

Oscar Piastri’s strong Formula 2 form is forcing Alpine to wait on finalizing its plans for its academy drivers in 2022, admits the team’s executive director Marcin Budkowski. Alpine has already confirmed its own driver line-up for next season – retaining Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon – and Chinese academy...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Gidley, Wilzoch sweep; Bell gets a win in second Sebring GT America race

Memo Gidley (No. 101 TKO Motorsports Bentley Continental GT3) completed a Sebring sweep with a win in the SRO3 class in the second GT America race of the weekend. Masters class competitor Andy Wilzoch (No. 460 Flying Lizard Motorsports) battled in and out of the class to secure his second win of the weekend, while Jason Bell (No. 2 GMG Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4) secured the GT4 class top spot with his drive during the weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

Kirkwood clinches Indy Lights crown as Lundqvist wins wet finale

Swedish rookie Linus Lundqvist dominated today’s final Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires race of the season for Global Racing Group with HMD Motorsports in tricky wet conditions as Andretti Autosport’s Kyle Kirkwood (pictured above) cruised home in fifth to assure himself of the series title. Kirkwood, 22, from Jupiter, Fla., also secured a scholarship valued at over $1.3 million to ensure entry into a minimum of three NTT IndyCar Series races in 2022, including the 106th Indianapolis 500.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Caldarelli/Pepper sweep GT World Challenge America Sebring; Hagler, Saada win

Provisional Fanatec GT World Challenge America Pro drivers’ champions Andrea Caldarelli and Jordan Pepper added to yesterday’s series-clinching performance with another win in a weekend super sweep at Sebring International Raceway. Racers Edge anchor Taylor Hagler brought the No. 93 Acura NSX GT3 home after completing a stellar recovery drive...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Road to Indy champions celebrated at post-season reception

Hours after the conclusion of another spectacular season of competition in the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires yesterday at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, over 300 drivers, team members, officials, sponsors, partners and guests congregated at The Legacy on Possum Run in Bellville, Ohio for a Championship Celebration. In all, more than $3.1 million was distributed — the bulk of it to a selection of talented young drivers who are steadily progressing along the unique three-rung open-wheel racing ladder with a singular goal of competing in the NTT IndyCar Series and the Indianapolis 500.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Mosing to miss VIR Pilot Challenge round after breaking foot

Murillo Racing will have a different look to the lineup for this weekend’s IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge event at Virginia International Raceway. Jeff Mosing, who helped propel the No. 56 Mercedes-AMG GT4 to a fourth-place finish in the Grand Sport (GS) class at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca last month, will have to sit out after breaking his right foot. As a result, Kenny Murillo, son of team owner Ken, will step in to substitute and co-drive alongside Eric Foss.
MOTORSPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Caldarelli, Pepper sweep at Sebring

SEBRING — Provisional Pro Drivers champions Andrea Caldarelli and Jordan Pepper punctuated Saturday’s series-clinching performance with another win in a weekend super sweep at Sebring International Racweway in GT World Challenge America. Racers Edge anchor Taylor Hagler brought the No. 93 Acura NSX GT3 home after completing a stellar recovery drive started by co-driver Dakota Dickerson from a lap 1 incident that saw them off course and essentially sent to the back of the grid. Additionally, the fourth place finish by pole-sitters Wright Motorsports (No. 20 Porsche) provisionally secured the Pro-Am category Drivers Championship for Fred Poordad and Jan Heylen. Finally, the AF Corse team (No. 61 Ferrari 488 GT3), already Am-class champions elect, closed out the Sebring weekend on top of the Am podium.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Expanded IndyCar grid forcing qualifying rethink

Chevy anticipates a full-season car count in the 11 to 12 range, Honda is bracing for 15 entries to power next year, and assuming those numbers hold and 26-plus cars are present at every round, the NTT IndyCar Series will have a fine problem to solve. In 2021, IndyCar had...
SOCCER
racer.com

Alpine confirms Hypercar program for 2024

French manufacturer Alpine has confirmed that it will enter the FIA World Endurance Championship’s Hypercar category from 2024 with an LMDh prototype. The Renault sport brand, which has been competing in the Le Mans Hypercar category this year with a grandfathered LMP1 chassis, joins Porsche, Audi, Acura, BMW, Peugeot, Ferrari and Cadillac in announcing top class programs since the ACO and IMSA announced its convergence plans.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Sato puts chances at 2022 IndyCar ride at 50/50

Takuma Sato believes his chances of being on the IndyCar Series grid in 2022 are evenly split. “Nothing we can say for sure,” he told RACER when asked about his future. “It is tricky (not knowing), but I’ve been here before. A couple of years ago it was also like this. At the moment it’s just 50/50, so it’s a difficult situation. But I’ll never give up.”
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy