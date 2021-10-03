Anderson claims first win in TCA at Sebring while Cugliari, Smith sweep TCX, TC classes
The second race for TC America Powered by Skip Barber Racing School featured battles in all three classes on a warm and sunny Florida morning at Sebring International Raceway. The No. 57 BMW M2 CS Cup of Stephen Cugliari outpaced the No. 81 BMW of Jacob Ruud for a third time this season, matching his winning performance from Saturday’s first race in the TCX class. Cugliari picked up the win over Ruud and the No. 5 BMW of Roy Block, who fought off a hard charge from the No. 54 BMW of Garrett Adams in a drag race to the finish line.racer.com
Comments / 0