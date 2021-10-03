Flood Advisory issued for De Witt, Piatt by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 11:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: De Witt; Piatt The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern De Witt County in central Illinois Northern Piatt County in central Illinois * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 1154 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen along the De Witt and Piatt County border from near Weldon to Farmer City. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Farmer City, Mansfield, De Land, Weldon and De Witt. This includes the following streams and drainages Sangamon River, Friends Creek, Salt Creek, Lone Tree Creek, Madden Creek, Goose Creek and Trenkle Slough. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.