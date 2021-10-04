CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

CWA demands staffing amid national staffing crisis

By Brendan Keany
WBEN 930AM
 5 days ago

BUFFALO (WBEN) - Right now, more than 2,000 CWA members are striking at Mercy Hospital, and one of their main objectives for the next contract is to get Catholic Health to commit to better staffing.

However, the staffing problem is not exclusive to Mercy Hospital - it's currently a national issue.

"This is a national crisis," said Catholic Health CEO Mark Sullivan Friday afternoon. "I've been here 30 years, and there hasn't been one year when there hasn't been a staffing challenge."

On Friday, Senior Vice President of Kaleida Health Mike Hughes discussed the staffing issues facing the healthcare industry, as Buffalo General hosted a job fair.

"It's a very competitive environment, whether that's for healthcare or overall for the workforce," said Hughes. "The last few weeks, few months, as we've come out of COVID, we've had peaks and valleys of it, and the recruiting has become extremely competitive, so we've had to do some unique and different things."

According to the Associated Press , the COVID-19 pandemic has created a nurse staffing crisis that is forcing many U.S. hospitals to pay top dollar to get the help they need to handle the crush of patients this summer.

"You would hope this is just an aberration," said Hughes of the strike at Mercy and how similar situations could affect recruiting in the healthcare industry.

WRGB

Concerns over staffing at Glendale Nursing Home, amid nationwide staffing shortage

GLENVILLE (WRGB) — People with ties to the Glendale Nursing Home in Schenectady County, are saying there's a "staffing crisis." This comes as many nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state, and the country, are experiencing staffing shortages -- mostly among the nurses. New York State legislation that requires facilities to implement minimum staffing levels goes into effect on January 1, 2022. But some people are worried the vaccine mandate, which is scheduled to take effect Monday, will deplete staffing levels sooner.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Health
wgcu.org

Hospital Administrators Ask State Lawmakers For Help Amid Staffing Crisis

Hospital administrators on Monday gave state House committees a glimpse into the challenges facing health care professionals, describing efforts to reimagine how care is delivered amid a nursing shortage and sizable financial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. At the forefront of the concerns is a shortage of nurses, which the...
HEALTH SERVICES
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas nursing homes plead for state help with staffing crisis

AUSTIN, Texas — State lawmakers are tackling how to spend $16 billion in federal COVID relief money. A Senate proposal includes more than $7 billion to ensure businesses are not faced with an increase in unemployment taxes due to pandemic-related layoffs, $3 billion to deploy hospital surge staffing, purchase therapeutic drugs and support regional infusion centers, about $500 million for broadband expansion and $100 million to support Texas Food Banks.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Ghost towns: Nursing home staffing falls amid pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — When Natalie Walters arrived at her father’s nursing home, the parking lot was nearly empty and, inside, the elevator made no stops. On the 13th floor, the lights were off and the TVs silent. The last time she was allowed inside, nine months earlier, aides passed in the hall and a nurse waved from the records room.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
KATU.com

Oregon Nurses Association addresses staffing crisis

PORTLAND, Ore. — Members of the Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) is set to speak on the staffing crisis Thursday morning. October 4 marked the last day for most state workers, hospital employees, and teachers in Oregon and Washington to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or they risk potentially losing their job.
PORTLAND, OR
Times Union

A.M. Roundup: Hospitals face 'alarming' staffing crisis, vax mandate exacerbates it

This article was featured in the Capitol Confidential newsletter. Sign up here to get it each morning. By 5 p.m. today, the governor's vaccine mandate for hospital workers goes into effect. All the while, Capital Region hospitals are scrambling to find new ways to recruit and retain staff amid a staffing shortage they say has reached crisis levels. Area hospital leaders say the vaccine mandate is not responsible for the current staffing shortage, but they expect it will exacerbate the issue and could potentially impact care as thousands of unvaccinated health care workers statewide risk losing their jobs if they have not received at least one dose of vaccine or applied for an exemption by Monday. (TU)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Antelope Valley Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages

Hospitals and nursing homes around the US are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
Niagara Gazette

Hospital staffing crisis causes insurance change

ALBANY — Business groups and the insurance industry say a state directive temporarily suspending the preauthorization requirement for surgeries and other medical procedures is likely to increase the cost of health care plans for employers and their personnel. Under a sweeping directive issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration last week,...
HEALTH
mendocinobeacon.com

The Miller Report: A staffing crisis in healthcare

Miller Report for the Week of October 4, 2021; by William Miller, MD; Chief of Staff at Adventist Health – Mendocino Coast Hospital. Even before COVID, the US was experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers, including nurses, pharmacists, and technicians. Rural communities have always had greater difficulty attracting healthcare professionals, especially physicians. Now, all healthcare jobs are under-staffed across the US including housekeeping, receptionists, nurse’s aides, and other support positions.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

