If you like getting into the weeds with esoteric baseball minutia, well you clicked on the right article. Strap in, because this one’s a bit of a thinker. The Padres, who were only scheduled to make one trip to Atlanta this year, attempted to play a doubleheader against the Braves back on July 21st, but Game 2 of the twin bill was suspended in the fifth inning with the Friars clinging to a 5-4 lead. That game resumed Friday night in San Diego (albeit 2,000 miles from where it began) with Braves slugger Adam Duvall homering in a pinch-hitting appearance before logging an inning in center field.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO