In what was probably the most entertaining season I’ve been a part of, the Braves ended up right where we all expected them to be… on top of the NL East. And despite the ups and downs, it couldn’t have possibly ended better. With their backs against the wall, the Braves climbed to the top of the division, setting themselves up with an opportunity to clinch in front of their home fans. They didn’t waste any time.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO