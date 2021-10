WOODMERE, Ohio -- A call about a man sitting outside a Woodmere mall while holding a gun led to him being shot by a police officer following a foot chase, police said. Authorities have not released the name of the officer who shot the man Thursday near the Eton Mall. Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation spokesman Steve Irwin told cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer Thursday evening that the officer who shot the man was from the Orange Village Police Department.

WOODMERE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO