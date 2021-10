Like most other NFL cities in the nation, when you go to a Jets game at MetLife Stadium, tailgating is an essential part of the experience. This stadium is not downtown. It’s in the suburbs, so there isn’t much else to do around the stadium before a game. You can check out Redd’s Biergarten and take advantage of their park and ride program, or you can visit The American Dream Mall next door to have some pre-game fun. But your best option is to get to the parking lot before the game, and cook some food.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO