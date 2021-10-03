CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Cornish Pirates 15-12 Ealing: Gavin Cattle hails mentality after win over favourites

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle has hailed his side's mentality as they beat pre-season favourites Ealing 15-12 in the Championship. The sides ended the first half level at 7-7 after an early Pirates penalty try was cancelled out by Malon Al-Jiboori. Pirates' Danny Cutmore went over just after the break...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Modiba: We're ready for Pirates mentally and physically

Mamelodi Sundowns fullback Aubrey Modiba believes they are ready mentally and physically for their DStv Premiership clash against Orlando Pirates on Saturday afternoon. The Brazilians will be high in confidence heading into this league encounter after securing a comfortable 3-0 victory over TS Galaxy in their last match. Sundowns current...
SOCCER
Oroville Mercury-Register

PV football stops Enterprise late to secure win in EAL opener

CHICO — Entering Friday’s matchup against Enterprise, Pleasant Valley football coach Mark Cooley said he needed his defense to be more physical and do a better job of tackling. In the final seconds of both teams’ Eastern Athletic League season opener, the Vikings’ defense did just that. PV (3-3, 1-0...
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornish Pirates#Jersey Reds#Ealing#Hartpury#Bbc Radio Cornwall
Western News

Pirates offer no quarter in win over Loggers

Faced with a blistering offense, Libby melted 49-14 to the Polson Pirates on Sept. 24. Coming away from the loss, coach Neil Fuller said the Loggers had played better than they had in recent matchups but still needed to make strides. “We’re a little short-handed right now but we moved...
FOOTBALL
newschain

Richie Wellens hails Doncaster discipline after win over MK Dons

Richie Wellens hailed the discipline and fighting qualities of his Doncaster side as they bounced back from their midweek thumping to beat high-flying MK Dons 2-1 at the Keepmoat. Rovers suffered a humbling 6-0 defeat at Ipswich four days earlier courtesy of a worrying second-half capitulation. But they responded well...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
coastreportonline.com

Pirates win comfortably over conference opponents Riverside

The Orange Coast College women’s water polo team won comfortably over Orange Empire Conference opponent Riverside Community College 12-7 on Wednesday. The scoring started early for the Pirates with early goals by Delaney Lewellyn and Journey Werner. This set the tone for a dominant first period that saw OCC on the attack the whole time, outpacing its opponent to a 3-0 lead.
RIVERSIDE, CA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Reynolds’ four hits power Pirates to 8-6 win over Reds

PITTSBURGH — Bryan Reynolds had four hits, raising his batting average above .300, to help the Pittsburgh Pirates rally from a five-run deficit and beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-6. Reynolds is now hitting .302 with one game remaining in the season. The three-year veteran batted just .189 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
MLB
chatsports.com

Cole Tucker’s big night aids Pirates in 9-2 win over Reds

After outfielder Max Schrock singled home the tying run in the top of the eighth, the Pittsburgh Pirates, aided by a Cole Tucker grand slam, posted eight runs in the bottom half and went on to win, 9-2, over the Cincinnati Reds Friday night. Yoshi Tsutsugo traded an out for...
MLB
Red Reporter

Homers galore power Cincinnati Reds to 13-1 win over Pirates

I know I say something like this every year. I’ve been lucky to say something like this every year. Still, it once again seems like just minutes ago that the Cincinnati Reds packed GABP for Opening Day, the blustery April breeze off the Ohio River making us all wonder just how much it stings to hit a 96 mph fastball in that kind of cool while the beers made us feel all warm and cozy inside.
MLB
NWI.com

Cubs ride big inning to win over Pirates

Steele, Cubs cruise by Pirates: Justin Steele breezed through seven shutout innings and the Cubs scored six runs in the second inning Thursday night, beating Pittsburgh 9-0 and sending the Pirates to their 100th loss of the season. Steele (4-4) struck out seven and gave up four hits on 76 pitches. The rookie left-hander, who hadn’t gone more than five innings in eight major-league starts, bounced back after allowing six runs and seven hits against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sept. 24. Sergio Alcántara drove in three runs, two coming on a homer to right off Miguel Yajure (0-2) that gave Chicago a 3-0 lead in the six-run second. Steele helped his own cause with a single and scored on a groundout by Frank Schwindel, Rafael Ortega took home on a double steal, Willson Contreras had an RBI double and Matt Duffy made it 7-0 with a single.
MLS
plattecountycitizen.com

Pirates respond with statement win

The Platte County football team (4-2) had one of the best performances in ages as the Pirates’ defense recorded historical numbers when they defeated Ruskin 62-0 on Oct. 1, and bounced back after losing their last game. Platte County’s defense was on the verge of breaking the Missouri state record...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
continentalenews.com

Pirates Over Knights, Bidlack Picks up Win 200

ON Thursday night Continental Girls Soccer travelled to Crestview for non league action. Continental moved their undefeated streak to 5 with a 2-1 win. Continental is now 5-3-1 and will play at Miller City in Putnam County League action. Miller City is 1-0-1 in the Putnam County League while Continental is the only team in the league with a clean slate at 1-0. Crestview falls to 5-4. Pirate Coach Toby Bidlack picked up win 200 with the decision. Congratulations to Coach Bidlack and to all the current and past Pirate Soccer players who contributed in each win!
CONTINENTAL, OH
audacy.com

Willson Contreras drives in all of the Cubs' runs in a 3-2 win over the Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Willson Contreras drove in all of the Cubs’ runs as Chicago beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-2, on Wednesday night to end a seven-game losing streak. Contreras’ two-run double high off the right-field wall in the seventh inning rallied the Cubs from a 2-1 deficit. He also accounted for the game’s first run with a long sacrifice fly to center field in the fifth.
MLB
The Independent

From Joynt’s ‘voluntary tackle’ to Burrow’s 50m try – five great Grand Finals

The Super League Grand Final will return to Old Trafford on Saturday when St Helens take on Catalans Dragons Catalans will be playing in their first Grand Final, while St Helens are aiming to win the title for a third consecutive year and become champions for an eighth time.Here, the PA news agency look at five memorable Grand Finals from the past.2002: St Helens  19-18 BradfordIn front of a crowd of 61,000, the 2002 Grand Final saw St Helens come out victorious over Bradford in a clash between the two powerhouses of English rugby league of that era. The sides...
RUGBY
Tribal Football

​Frank hails 'brave and aggressive' Brentford in win over West Ham

Brentford manager Thomas Frank was full of praise for his team after an impressive win over West Ham United. The newly promoted side secured a 2-1 win to push up to seventh place in the Premier League. Yoane Wissa got the winner for Brentford away from home, preserving Brentford's unbeaten...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy