George Floyd Statue in Union Square Vandalized Day After it’s Unveiled
A statue of George Floyd in Union Square has been vandalized with paint not even 48 hours after it was unveiled to the public in an emotional ceremony. The statue, which is one of 3 — including Breonna Taylor and John Lewis — was smeared with what appears to be grey paint … it’s currently unclear who carried out the attack on the art, but it seems to have happened Saturday night into Sunday morning.www.foxbangor.com
