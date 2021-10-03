CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Gentri to play Burlington Auditorium

By For the Daily Gate City
Daily Gate City
 6 days ago

Burlington – The vocal trio Gentri will bring their brand of cinematic pop to Burlington for the second performance in Civic Music’s 2021-2022 season. Their performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Memorial Auditorium, Burlington. Gentri, short for The Gentlemen Trio, began in 2014 and comprises three...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chanute Tribune

‘Greatest Showman’ to take Memorial Auditorium stage

David Shannon is known as Ireland’s Greatest Showman and will be on the Chanute Memorial Auditorium stage on Saturday. His velvety vocals are delighting audiences with songs from Elton John, Billy Joel, Ed Sheeran, Dan Martin, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Kodaline, Frank Sinatra, Frankie Valli and more.
CHANUTE, KS
royalpurplenews.com

Young Auditorium kicks off ‘fabulous’ season

The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra came to perform at the Young Auditorium Saturday, Oct. 2 to kick off the show season for Whitewater. Due to the weather, the orchestra was moved inside and the performance was put on the Young Auditorium live stream. Coming from the state of Louisiana and settling in Savannah, Georgia on the day of hurricane Katrina, The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra has travelled around the country playing their soulful, jazz music and entertaining their audiences.
WHITEWATER, WI
South Bend Tribune

Petty, Mellencamp tributes play LaPorte Civic Auditorium

LAPORTE — The Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers tribute act The Wildflowers performs at 6:30 p.m. CDT Oct. 2 at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St. The John Mellencamp tribute act Small Town opens. The Wildflowers formed in 2012 in Alabama and regularly tours the country performing such Petty...
LA PORTE, IN
vtcynic.com

Jam scene returns to Burlington

Alongside the nostalgic crunching of fallen leaves and the soft whistling wind, this autumn hosts another exciting sound. From basements, to bars, to backyards, Burlington’s live music is back and vibrant. Characterized by jam-heavy, funk and blues inspired rock and roll, student bands are undergoing a resurgence after a year of COVID-19 lockdown.
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
Person
Alfie Boe
Person
Idina Menzel
towntopics.com

PU Orchestra Returns to Richardson Auditorium

LIVE ON STAGE: The Princeton University Orchestra, directed by Michael Pratt, presents its first live performances since the start of the pandemic, on Friday and Saturday, October 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. in Richardson Auditorium. For the first time since the pandemic began, Princeton University Orchestra (PUO) returns to...
PRINCETON, NJ
wccbcharlotte.com

WICKED Defies Gravity At Ovens Auditorium In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — The Broadway sensation WICKED, the first Broadway tour in the U.S. to resume performances following the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, flew out of Ovens Auditorium on Sunday, October 3, completing a successful 32-performance run presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts (BPA). The 4-week engagement of WICKED was seen by more than 70,000 patrons. The final week of performances marked the highest grossing week for a show ever presented by BPA at Ovens Auditorium.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Castle Theatre Names Auditorium in Memory of Remling

Manchester’s Castle Theatre has given its auditorium a name – and it honors the man who helped Castle Theatre get on its feet as a non-profit entity more than a decade ago. Manager Kristy Davis says there’s a sign at the front of the theatre’s auditorium displaying the new name...
MANCHESTER, IA
Greeneville Sun

Appalachian Auditorium Opens New Season With Bandit Bridge

Bandit Bridge will perform at the Appalachian Auditorium at St. James, 3220 St. James Road Greeneville, TN, on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. Get ready for a flood of memories as Nick Fillers and Bandit Bridge takes us back with a wave of oldies from the 60s and 70s! Songs like “Secret Agent Man,” “Last Kiss,” “Wonderful Tonight” and “Green River.”
GREENEVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burlington Auditorium#Civic Music#Burlington Civic Music
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: The unapologetically feminist ‘Waitress’ at IU Auditorium

The Broadway musical “Waitress” made its IU debut at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening at the IU Auditorium. As the first musical to mark the start of IU Auditorium’s 2021-22 season, this passion-filled performance did not disappoint. “Welcome back” cards placed on top of each seat in the theater aligned...
THEATER & DANCE
newtriernews.org

Lagniappe-Potpourri returns to auditoriums this year

New Trier variety show makes its come-back after a year online. Last week the anticipated Lagniappe-Potpourri, a yearly Trevian variety show completely written and directed by students, opened to sold out audiences. This year’s theme, “Look at us Now,” was a nod to last year’s filmed production due to COVID-19...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
farmvilleherald.com

LU Jazz Ensemble at Jarman Auditorium

On Thursday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. the Long-wood University Jazz Ensemble will present a free concert at Jarman Auditorium on the LU campus. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend. Doors will open at 7 p.m.In accordance with university policy, all at-tendees are required to wear face coverings.The LU Jazz Ensemble, in its 29th year under the direction of Dr. Charles Kinzer, will perform music associated with Glenn Miller, George Gershwin, Sly and the Family Stone, and Guns n’ Roses, among others.The program will feature Brian Hobbs a senior music major from Colonial Heights, as vocalist. Other student soloists will include Brandon Glass, a senior trumpeter from Matoaca, Brian Searcy, a senior saxophonist from Pow-hatan, and Mark Smith, a senior drummer from Midlothian.The public is warmly invited to attend. Parking is available on Griffin Boulevard, near the cor-ner of High Street.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Leslie Jordan announces special Ryman Auditorium show

Leslie Jordan and Friends: Company’s Comin’ to the Ryman will feature surprise guests. Leslie Jordan has announced Leslie Jordan and Friends: Company’s Comin’ to the Ryman, a one-night-only event that will feature Jordan and several surprise guests performing songs from his new album Company’s Comin’ at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on November 30th. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 1st at 10 am CT via Ticketmaster. Pre-sales begin Thursday, September 30th at 10 am CT.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Neil Young’s 9 Greatest Hits

Musicians jumping between different bands and solo careers were not uncommon in the rock ‘n’ roll scene of the late 20th century, but few did this dance as well as Canadian-born singer/songwriter Neil Young. Born in Toronto, Canada, in 1945, Young grew up in a golden age of rock ‘n’...
MUSIC
13 WHAM

Vaccine mandate in effect Oct. 1 at Auditorium Theatre

Rochester, N.Y. — The Auditorium Theatre in Rochester will be requiring vaccinations for visitors 12 and over. The Rochester Broadway Theatre League says the requirement will go into effect Oct. 1. Audience members 12 and up will be required to show proof of at least one dose to attend a show.
ROCHESTER, NY
burlington-record.com

Burlington homecoming parade Friday

Burlington High School’s homecoming parade themed We’ve got the beat is tomorrow (Friday) at 10 a.m. — parade participants will meet at 9:45 a.m. at the north end of Main Street (14th Street). Alumni to be honored are those who graduated in a year ending with the number 1. Alums...
BURLINGTON, CO
303magazine.com

Review – James Blake Suspended Time at the Fillmore Auditorium

James Blake exhibited a pure sense of power and passion on his “Friends That Break Your Heart Tour” at the Fillmore Auditorium. At several points, his performance sent many of the attendees into a hysterical fit of tears, clearly touched by his undeniably radiant and versatile sound. The highly acclaimed genre-bending singer, songwriter, producer and collaborator hailing from London unleashed a deftly engineered soulful and hypnotic performance Tuesday night. The bounds of live performance were defied with futuristic instrumentation, all while Blake sipped a cup of tea.
MUSIC
Daily Gate City

On This Day: 7 October 1976

Musician John Lennon officially became an American citizen. (Oct. 7) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/1ec8802363c042bebb3c009d0e7d498b.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy