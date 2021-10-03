CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bridgeport, CT

Teen workers help diner owner weather pandemic challenges

Middletown Press
 6 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — When a teenager came into his restaurant looking for a job, Nick Roussas didn’t realize his fortunes were about to turn around. The longtime Bridgeport diner owner discovered the teen was a student at Bridgeport Military Academy, and he proved so reliable that Roussas hired three of his classmates to fulfill takeout and delivery orders. He told The Connecticut Post he's also hired other high school students who work around their school schedules.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridgeport, CT
Restaurants
Bridgeport, CT
Food & Drinks
Bridgeport, CT
Health
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Bridgeport, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
Newtown, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Diner#Sacred Heart University#Food Drink#Ap#The Connecticut Post
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy