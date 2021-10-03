CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauci: Expelling immigrants 'not the solution' to stopping Covid-19 spread

Brenham Banner-Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop Biden medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci tells CNN's Dana Bash that immigrants are 'absolutely not' to blame for widespread coronavirus infections in the United States.

www.brenhambanner.com

