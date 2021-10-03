CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The conviction of R Kelly

By Nosheen Iqbal
The Guardian
 6 days ago

Warning: This episode contains discussion of sexual abuse.

It first aired on the Guardian’s global news podcast Today in Focus.

For more than 20 years, the R&B star R Kelly has been dogged by serious and persistent allegations of kidnapping, emotional abuse and sexual violence, many of them against underage girls. He stood trial once before, in 2008, when he was acquitted of child sexual abuse imagery charges over a video which the prosecution said showed him with a girl as young as 13. Despite that case and numerous other alleged victims coming forward, he remained a hugely powerful star for years. But now a court has heard dozens of witnesses accuse him of misconduct, detailing allegations including claims of rape and false imprisonment. Kelly was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking offences earlier this week. He may face life in prison.

With two other trials pending, on charges denied by Kelly, many of those who have fought to see him brought to justice believe that he is finally being seen for what they say he is: a serial violent sexual predator who preyed on vulnerable Black girls and used his power, status and money to silence them. But even as the women of colour who gave evidence against him celebrate the verdict, there are renewed questions about how he was enabled by the music industry, which profited from his success, and how the media, the police and the criminal justice system failed to hold him to account.

In this episode, Nosheen Iqbal is joined by the Guardian US reporter Lauren Aratani, who has reported on the case in New York. And she speaks to Jim DeRogatis, the music critic who was tipped off to allegations against Kelly in 2000, wrote the first major story detailing claims against him and has pursued the story ever since.

If this episode has brought up anything for you, please speak to someone. You can call the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service on 1800 737 732. You can also speak to someone through their website 1800 Respect. They are available 24 hours.

Photograph: Tannen Maury/EPA

