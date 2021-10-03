Amid Firework Criticism, Disney Still Has Four Jaw-Dropping Park Offerings at Night

As the 50th anniversary approaches Walt Disney World, we are starting to see a lot more changes fill the Resort. Not only are the parks getting ready for the celebration, but the surrounding Resorts are making sure they are looking their best, too! Disney’s Contemporary Resort lobby has been under refurbishment for the past couple of months. The lobby is located on the first floor of the Resort and also gives Guests access to the Disney busses, which will take them to the Parks and Disney Springs.

TRAVEL ・ 12 DAYS AGO