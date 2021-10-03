Amid Firework Criticism, Disney Still Has Four Jaw-Dropping Park Offerings at Night
Now that Walt Disney World is in full swing of things for the 50th anniversary celebrations, Guests have so much to see and do. Each Park has their own decor that Guests can admire. With the Fab 50 character statues scattered throughout Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests can find their favorite Disney pals in the parks, and once 2022 rolls around, Disney’s MagicBand+ will allow Guests to interact with them!insidethemagic.net
Comments / 0