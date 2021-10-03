CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK professor who called Jewish students ‘pawns’ of Israel fired over comments

By Shira Hanau
Forward
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JTA) — A professor at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom was fired Friday over his past comments about Jews and Israel. In remarks during a lecture in February, David Miller, a professor of political sociology, called Israel “a violent, racist, foreign regime engaged in ethnic cleansing” and referred to Jewish students who protested against his previous comments about Israel as Israel’s “pawns.”

#Israel#Jewish Telegraphic Agency#Pawns#Jta#The University Of Bristol#Jews#British#Parliament#Guardian#Muslim#Arab#Palestinian
