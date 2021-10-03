UK professor who called Jewish students ‘pawns’ of Israel fired over comments

Humane: How the United States Abandoned Peace and Reinvented War. Slavery is evil. It is also a part of human nature. Human beings are aggressive, violent creatures, which is why you find slavery in every society in human history. Ergo, attempts to get rid of slavery are well-meaning but hopelessly naïve. You can no more ban slavery than you can ban evil; human nature is human nature. This doesn’t mean that we should be celebrating slavery, of course. That would be immoral. No, the responsible, pragmatic way forward is to try to make slavery better: better health care for the sick and injured, safer working conditions, shorter hours, fewer beatings. It’s the realistic thing to do.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO