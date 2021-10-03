CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey: South Africa prefers Bitcoin, while Malaysia, Great Britain choose Ethereum

By Sahana Venugopal
ambcrypto.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs per the Chainalysis 2021 Geography of Cryptocurrency report, cryptocurrency adoption is growing worldwide and especially in emerging markets. Naturally, due to a range of factors, investors in different countries are also bullish on diverse cryptocurrencies. A recent survey by the crypto platform Luno took a closer look at investors...

ambcrypto.com

dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Boosts Support for Three Ethereum-Based Altcoins Across Entire Trading Ecosystem

US-based digital asset exchange Coinbase is expanding support for three Ethereum-based altcoins across its entire trading ecosystem. In a new blog post, Coinbase announces that the governance token Function X (FX), which is designed to power a cross-chain platform for decentralized applications and financial services, can now be purchased on Coinbase.com and on the exchange’s mobile apps.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin Surged This Week

This week brought good news for investors in Cryptoland. Bitcoin went up 15%, Ethereum up 8% and some coins, such as the Dogecoin spinoff Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin, rose by 266%. Bitcoin (BTC) had actually started rising well over a week ago. On September 29, well before the current week started, the coin began its quick crawl upward from lows of $41,211. By Monday, it had reached $47,355, but the coin was only just getting started.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

BitMEX CEO thinks this will drive Bitcoin adoption in 2022

Alexander Höptner, CEO of BitMEX, responded to Bitcoin critics in a recent blog post. He praised El Salvador’s policy decision, while also commenting on crypto-adoption in emerging markets. He said,. “What the critics fail to recognize is that developing countries like El Salvador are leading the world in embracing decentralized...
BUSINESS
ambcrypto.com

Binance ceases crypto-derivatives services in South Africa

Prominent exchange Binance announced terminating its crypto derivatives offerings in South Africa on Friday. This was another effort from the exchange’s end to comply with the local regulations and thus, putting a stop to derivatives services like Futures, Options, Margin Trading. Closure of leveraged tokens on their exchange was their initial step.
CURRENCIES
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin is ‘suboptimal,’ but what about ADA as a national currency

The Latin American nation of El Salvador made headlines worldwide last month when it became the first country ever to officially recognize Bitcoin as legal tender. While both critics and proponents remain in abundance, the country has managed to popularize the use of the top cryptocurrency. Albeit, with a few hiccups along the way.
CURRENCIES
ambcrypto.com

Everything you need to know about what led to the week-long Bitcoin rally

Bitcoin is trading over $55,000 at press time after rising over 25% in the past week. JP Morgan stated that the recent rise is on the back of three major reasons, as stated by reports. US assurance. Following the China ban that rendered cryptocurrency ‘illegal’, the market experienced a short-term...
CURRENCIES
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Continues Upwards While Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dumps 30% (Market Watch)

Bitcoin marked its new highest price line since mid-May at $56,000, while Shiba Inu has retraced by roughly 30% in a day. Following the past few days of impressive gains and new monthly highs, bitcoin’s price finally touched $56,000. Most alternative coins are somewhat stagnant in the same timeframe, with a few exceptions. The recent high-flyer Shiba Inu has dumped by roughly 30% in a day.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Can Bitcoin investors continue to remain consistent

There has always been a significant difference in the behavior of Bitcoin holders. Short-term investors usually act much quicker than long-term investors and selling and buying are always more frequent for them than for others. However, some of these short-term investors know how to build their portfolios and eventually turn...
CURRENCIES
zycrypto.com

Three Significant Milestones To Expect From Bitcoin This October

September was a long month for Bitcoin. The bearish events were piling in their numbers and Bitcoin bulls could hardly catch a break. From China’s real estate giant Evergrande’s debt triggering a massive sell-off to China’s regulatory crackdown on crypto transactions. Although analysts hoped that this year’s September would be...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

What to hope for if a Bitcoin ETF is a go

The cryptocurrency and DeFi sector is still young, with much of the industry still waiting on regulatory clarity and guidance. In fact, this is a subject many proponents have commented on as well. WisdomTree CEO Jonathan Steinberg is the latest to do so, with the exec stressing on the requirements...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

This is why institutions are ‘getting off zero’ to gain exposure to Bitcoin, cryptos

The total market capitalization of the sector has crossed $2 trillion again. What’s more, many believe that more gains might be on the horizon for crypto-enthusiasts. It’s no coincidence that the meteoric rise of the crypto-market corresponds with more and more fund managers opening up to the idea of adding cryptocurrency products to their investment plans.
MARKETS
AFP

Chinese central bank boss vows to further fintech crackdown

China will strengthen supervision of the online payments industry and continue its anti-monopoly crackdown, the governor of the central bank said, indicating Beijing will press ahead with a regulatory crackdown on the country's technology giants. Authorities have for about a year targeted a range of homegrown tech behemoths, including e-commerce titan Alibaba and food delivery giant Meituan, for alleged monopolistic practices and aggressive harvesting of consumer data. The drive is part of a wider policy by the government to tighten its grip on the world's number two economy, including targeting private education, property and casinos. "We will continue to cooperate with anti-monopoly authorities to curb monopolies and actively deal with algorithm discrimination and other new forms of anti-competition behaviours," People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said Thursday in a keynote speech at a Bank for International Settlements conference on regulating the sector.
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

Sri Lanka reveals plans to look into ‘digitizing economy’ via blockchain, crypto

Sri Lanka has approved a policy proposal on blockchain technology and its applications in Sri Lanka. The framework is aimed at digitizing the economy and will cover digital banking and crypto-mining. Sri Lankan Cabinet Minister Namal Rajapaksa tweeted that a forward-thinking and proper regulatory framework will ensure that the country...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Investors Expect Ethereum To Outgrow Bitcoin, According To CoinShares Survey

Investor interest in Ethereum is no longer a novel phenomenon. The second-largest asset by market cap has seen more support with the rise of decentralized finance on its ecosystem. Applications of Ethereum have been the major drive behind the growth of the cryptocurrency and institutional and individual investors alike see the asset outgrowing number 1 coin Bitcoin in the coming years.
MARKETS

