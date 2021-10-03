Michael Vick Predicting Cowboys-Panthers Matchup to Go Down to Wire
Former NFL quarterback and current FOX NFL analyst Michael Vick made a bold prediction for today’s Dallas Cowboys-Carolina Panthers matchup. Vick believes that Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will beat the Christian McCaffrey-less Panthers, but only by a field goal. Carolina comes into this week at 3-0, but Dallas is fresh off a blowout win on Monday Night Football over the Philadelphia Eagles and a 4.5-point home favorite at WynnBET.fansided.com
