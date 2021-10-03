CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Meek Mill Says He Left The Roc Nation Office "With 4 New Partnerships"

By Angela Savage
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeek Mill might not have a record deal under Roc Nation but he’s always up to something when it comes to working with Jay-Z. The Philadelphia emcee’s journey and history with Mr. Carter and his label have been well-documented. In 2012, Jay-Z signed Meek to a management deal under Roc Nation. Since then, Hov's been a strong supporter of Meek through his legal run-ins, teaming up with Philly rapper in the fight for criminal justice reform. Most recently, Jay and Meek partnered for a joint venture between Dream Chasers and Roc Nation.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 2

Related
HipHopDX.com

Meek Mill Follows Drake As Next Rapper Needing A Whole Lotta BIA

Meek Mill is taking notice of BIA’s breakout run this year, and the Philly native wants a piece of the action. On Tuesday (October 5), Meek Mill took to Twitter to announce he’s looking for the Boston-born rapper. The tweet came after a fan recommended Meek hop on BIA’s “BESITO”...
CELEBRITIES
Norwalk Hour

Meek Mill's 'Expensive Pain' comes with a heavy cost

NEW YORK (AP) — Meek Mill is not behind prison bars. He’s no longer required to check in with parole officers. But despite this freedom, the rapper has not fully rid himself of invisible shackles that still confine him. “I just feel like I’m a pullover away from running into...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Meek Mill is Both Dazzling and Disappointing on ‘Expensive Pain’

No platinum rapper is quite like Meek Mill. The lifelong Philadelphian often sounds like a throwback, a hardcore East Coast shouter in an era overstuffed with Autotune-sweetened melodicists. His best tracks – “Dreams and Nightmares,” “Tupac Back,” “Levels” – are as profoundly memorable as any his megastar peers have produced. But Drake stans have Take Care, J Cole followers have 2014 Forest Hills Drive and Future acolytes have DS2. Even A$AP Rocky fans have Live. Love. A$AP. It’s unclear why Meek hasn’t achieved the same creative heights.  Perhaps it’s better to appreciate Meek Mill as an artist who can dazzle with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Meek
hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill Tweets He Is "Looking For BIA"

Since dropping "Whole Lotta Money" and its remix featuring Nicki Minaj, BIA's rapid ascension into stardom has been impressive and has sparked a ton of conversation between the Boston rapper's supporters, and her detractors. And despite criticism about her Met Gala look and supposedly underwhelming BET Hip Hop Awards "Whole...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Akademiks Intensifies Meek Mill Feud: "Drake Ain't Never Paid For A Post"

The long-standing beef between DJ Akademiks and Meek Mill does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The blogger and Rap star have been trading insults for years, and while there are long periods when they don't address their animosity, all the chaos has been revived with the release of Meek's album, Expensive Pain.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Drake Praises Meek Mill Amid Album Release

A few years ago, fans of Drake and Meek Mill probably never imagined a day where the two rappers would come together to celebrate one another on their success and make a few joints together in the studio. At 12 AM, Meek Mill released his highly anticipated album Expensive Pain...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philly#Dream Chasers#Roc Nation#Meek And Roc Nation
rapradar.com

Video: Meek Mill “Intro (Hate On Me) + “On My Soul”

Fresh off the release of his Expensive Pain album, Meek Mill debuts two new videos from the project. Setting it off with the triumphant “Intro (Hate On Me), Meek Mill addresses his haters from his private jet, a Rolls Royce, live venues, and on the corners of Philly with his crew.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Meek Mill Gets Everything He Aims for in 'On My Soul' Video

Meek Mill confidently addresses goals and achievements in the new video for his song “On My Soul.” The track appears on fifth album Expensive Pain, which arrived at midnight on Thursday alongside the new clip. In the video, the Philadelphia rapper enjoys the spoils of his success as he spends...
MUSIC
wedr.com

Drake promotes Meek Mill's new album, 'Expensive Pain': "Proud of u"

Drake and Meek Mill beefed for several years, but now they are at peace, and Drizzy is promoting the Philly MC's new album, Expensive Pain. “PAIN GETS EXPENSIVE AT MIDNIGHT,” Drake wrote on his Instagram story. “@meekmill proud of u boy since the Bahamas cook up we were plotting on the next chapter time to eat.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill Gets The Crowd Jumping At Global Citizen

Meek Mill is gearing up to release a brand new project next Friday called "Expensive Pain." It has been a while since we got a full-length project from Meek and fans are eager to see what he has been working on. Based on his public comments, this album promises to be his best yet and we're sure he has a lot to speak on given everything that has happened over the last little while.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
urbanislandz.com

DJ Akademiks Drags Drake Into His Beef With Meek Mill, Calls Album Expensive Flop

DJ Akademiks drags Drake into his ongoing beef with Meek Mill as he discusses Meek’s new album sales. On a Twitch rant about Meek Mill’s new album, “Expensive Pain,” DJ Akademiks reignited his feud with Meek Mill. Their long-running feud dates back years, and fans had hoped it would be nearing its end, especially in light of all that’s happening in the world.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black's Ex-Fiancée Mellow Rackz Signs With Young Money

Mellow Rackz is having a breakout year, gaining lots of fame after being linked to Florida rapper Kodak Black. Shortly after being released from prison, Kodak claimed that he was engaged to Mellow Rackz, bringing the rising rapper to a new level of relevance. While seemingly nothing came of their...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Drake Sends Love To Meek Mill on New Album 3 Years After They Squash Beef: ‘Proud Of You’

Three years after Drake and Meek Mill ended their feud, Drizzy proved they’re still on good terms by promoting Meek’s album with a congratulatory message on Instagram. Drake and Meek Mill have definitely left all their drama in the past. Meek dropped his new album, Expensive Pain, on Oct. 1, and Drake took to Instagram to send him love for the release. “Proud of you boy,” Drake wrote, tagging Meek, on his Instagram Story. “Since the Bahamas cook up we were planning the next chapter. Time to eat.” This love is definitely a far cry from where the two men stood back in 2015.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Birdman Says He Accomplished More Than JAY-Z & Diddy

It feels like the hip-hop media landscape has been dominated by Birdman for the last few days, following his recent interview on the Big Facts Podcast. The Cash Money Records great dropped plenty of gems during the podcast, including anecdotes about how he handed over nearly $1.5 billion to Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne only being suitable to battle himself on Verzuz, nearly signing Kanye West as a producer, and much more. Now, let's dive into the claims he made about being more accomplished than just about everybody, including JAY-Z and Diddy.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy