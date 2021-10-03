Meek Mill Says He Left The Roc Nation Office "With 4 New Partnerships"
Meek Mill might not have a record deal under Roc Nation but he’s always up to something when it comes to working with Jay-Z. The Philadelphia emcee’s journey and history with Mr. Carter and his label have been well-documented. In 2012, Jay-Z signed Meek to a management deal under Roc Nation. Since then, Hov's been a strong supporter of Meek through his legal run-ins, teaming up with Philly rapper in the fight for criminal justice reform. Most recently, Jay and Meek partnered for a joint venture between Dream Chasers and Roc Nation.www.hotnewhiphop.com
