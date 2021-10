Releasing her first single in 2020, Montreal singer/songwriter Kaylee Patterson has come through with her debut EP, Forever Would’ve Sucked, a six-song introspective collection about heartbreak, perseverance and the words you wish you had known how to say sooner. Focusing on bad relationships, Patterson addresses abusive patterns and explores how to find the strength to learn from them and move on. Like a bad dream or cheesy horror movie, Patterson realizes how terrible her past relationships have been. After a little distance from them though, she realizes that the things she thought were good, weren’t actually that great after all; those details eventually become fuzzy and only serve a faint reminder of something she didn’t like.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO