Lafourche Parish, LA

Flood Advisory issued for Lafourche by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-03 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lafourche The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 1151 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Galliano and Golden Meadow. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

