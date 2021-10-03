Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Liberty, Wakulla by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 08:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Franklin; Liberty; Wakulla The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Franklin County in Big Bend Florida Southeastern Liberty County in Big Bend Florida Western Wakulla County in Big Bend Florida * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 1251 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Carrabelle, Sopchoppy, Yent Place, Sanborn, Mcintyre, Curtis Mill, Hays Place, Fort Gadsden, Buck Siding, Beverly and Buckhorn. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.