Lemma wins London Marathon, off podium as COVID precaution

The Commonwealth Games has received almost two million applications for tickets to Birmingham 2022.Organisers say they are well on the way to having capacity crowds at all venues in what will be the first multi-sport event to have full stadia since the Covid-19 pandemic began.On Thursday morning the Queen launched her Commonwealth Games 2022 baton on its global relay.Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox was given the honour of taking the baton on the first leg of its 90,000-mile journey which will lead to the opening ceremony in Birmingham on July 28.The Queen, with The Earl of Wessex, launched The Queen’s...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO