CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Lemma wins London Marathon, off podium as COVID precaution

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia has won the men’s London Marathon for the first time and Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya was victorious on her debut in the women’s race. The 30-year-old Lemma completed the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) route in 2 hours, 4 minutes, 1 second. He was 27 seconds ahead of Vincent Kipchumba of Kenya, while Mosinet Geremew of Ethiopia was third. Jepkosgei opted to race in London over the defense of her New York title next month. It paid off after winning in 2 hours, 17 minutes, 43 seconds. Degitu Azimeraw of Ethiopia was second with compatriot Ashete Bekere third.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
dailynewsen.com

Coronavirus, last minute | The Government announces that it will soon eliminate restrictions to access the terminals of Aena airports

The Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, has announced this Saturday that the Council of Ministers will approve in the coming days that "restrictions on access to terminals" are eliminated at Aena airports, thanks to the progressive output of the pandemic. "We are going to bring these farewells or reception, facilitating...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ESPN

Simone Biles: I should have quit before Tokyo Olympics

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles told New York magazine that she should have quit gymnastics "way before Tokyo," where she suffered from a case of "twisties" that derailed her attempt at a record haul of six golds. Biles, 24, dropped out of the opening event at the Summer Games,...
SPORTS
BBC

How the London Marathon achieves sustainability

From bags made of sugar cane to electric lead vehicles, how the London Marathon achieves sustainability. Watch the London Marathon live on BBC Two from 08:00 and BBC One from 10:00 with uninterrupted coverage and extra streams on the Red Button, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
BBC

Covid: Nottingham man with lung damage to run London Marathon

A man who was left with severe, permanent lung damage due to Covid-19 is to run the Virtual London Marathon. Bryan Hucknall, 48, from Nottingham, caught coronavirus in March 2020, together with his wife Rachel. While Mrs Hucknall has recovered, Mr Hucknall has had breathing difficulties due to a part-collapsed...
WORLD
The Independent

London Marathon: 80,000 runners take part in ‘moment of joy’ as race returns from two-year Covid gap

Eighty-thousand runners took part in the triumphant return of the London Marathon on Sunday after an 889-day absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Former health secretary Matt Hancock, broadcasters Chris Evans and Sophie Raworth, and former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss were among 40,000 tackling the 26.2 mile course from Greenwich to The Mall, while a similar number took part in other locations around the country using a tracking app.They ran alongside swarms of people in fancy dress, including people dressed as a rhino, a submarine and a cupcake. The weather conditions were sunny and cool with temperatures peaking at around...
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

Athletics-Kenya's Jepkosgei upsets Kosgei to win London Marathon

LONDON (Reuters) -Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei won a thrilling women's London Marathon on Sunday in two hours, 17 minutes and 43 seconds as world record holder and defending champion Brigid Kosgei faded late in the race to finish outside the podium places. Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia was a comfortable winner of...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Marathon#Covid#Kenya#Ap
teamusa.org

Paralympians McFadden, Romanchuk Finish On Podium In London Marathon

Tatyana McFadden preparing for the start of the women's Marathon - T54 at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 on September 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Tatyana McFadden and Daniel Romanchuk continued their tour of the world’s most prestigious marathons with two more podium finishes on Sunday. Just a week after...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Woman runs London Marathon for hospital that helped her father survive Covid

Nadine Brower will be running the London Marathon to raise funds for the Royal Hospital for Neuro-Disability. A woman whose father fell into a coma on her birthday will be running the London Marathon for the hospital that nursed him back to health. Nadine Brower, 44, from Tring, Hertfordshire, told...
TENNIS
Indy100

Sunshine and smiles as London Marathon returns

There were plenty of smiles and even some sunshine as the London Marathon returned to the streets of the capital. More than 40,000 runners tackled the traditional 26.2-mile route from Greenwich to The Mall after last year’s race was scrapped due to coronavirus restrictions. After Olympic BMX silver medallist Kye...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Metro International

Athletics-Ethiopia’s Lemma secures maiden London Marathon victory

LONDON (Reuters) -Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma won the men’s London Marathon in a time of two hours, four minutes and one second after breaking away from the leading pack late in the race on Sunday. In cool and dry conditions, Lemma improved on his podium finish last year to surge ahead...
WORLD
The Independent

Commonwealth Games ticket applications for Birmingham 2022 close to 2million

The Commonwealth Games has received almost two million applications for tickets to Birmingham 2022.Organisers say they are well on the way to having capacity crowds at all venues in what will be the first multi-sport event to have full stadia since the Covid-19 pandemic began.On Thursday morning the Queen launched her Commonwealth Games 2022 baton on its global relay.Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox was given the honour of taking the baton on the first leg of its 90,000-mile journey which will lead to the opening ceremony in Birmingham on July 28.The Queen, with The Earl of Wessex, launched The Queen’s...
WORLD
cbslocal.com

Boston Marathon 2021: Reduced Field, Rolling Start Among COVID Precautions

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s the same familiar streets and the same familiar route. But everything else about this year’s 125th running of the Boston Marathon will feel a little different. “We reduced the field size by 40%, eliminated the Athletes Village and we’ll have a rolling start for the first...
BOSTON, MA
abc17news.com

Tokyo Paralympic champ heads new Boston Marathon division

BOSTON (AP) — When Misato Michishita won the Paralympic marathon in Tokyo this summer, she picked up more than a gold medal. The visually impaired Japanese office worker became a must-get for organizers of Monday’s Boston Marathon. She will compete in one of three new para divisions being unveiled for the 125th edition of the race. Boston was the first major marathon to include a wheelchair race, in 1975. It has crowned a champion in a visually impaired division since 1986. But for the first time this year, the Boston Athletic Association will award titles and prize money in three new divisions. They are: visually impaired, upper-body impairment and lower-body impairment.
SPORTS
abc17news.com

Slingsby steers Aussies into lead in SailGP Spanish regatta

CADIZ, Spain (AP) — Tom Slingsby skippered Team Australia to finishes of second, fourth and second to take the lead after the first day of the Spain Sail Grand Prix. Slingsby, looking to bounce back from a last-place finish in Saint-Tropez, took a 19-18 lead over Jimmy Spithill’s Team USA, with Nicolai Sehested’s Denmark SailGP Team another four points back. The rest of the field is Great Britain, Spain, Japan, New Zealand and France. The final two races will be Sunday, with the top three teams advancing to the podium race. Britain, Spain and the United States won the three races.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy