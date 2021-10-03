Exhibition opener a Heat reminder of what slipped through their fingers last season

Dewayne Dedmon (left) and Bam Adebayo work Sunday with Heat big-man assistant Malik Allen. Ira Winderman/South Florida Sun Sentinel

The ultimate test won’t come in Monday night’s preseason opener at FTX Arena, not with Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela sidelined as he recovers from Achilles treatment.

But for the Miami Heat, the matchup offers a reminder of what they weren’t last season, as well as one of what they might need to be.

A day after replacing Lloyd Pierce with Nate McMillian as coach, the visiting Hawks went out on March 2 and pummeled the Heat, 94-80, on the scoreboard, and even more dramatically 47-26 on the boards. Capela had 17 rebounds that night for the Hawks; Heat center Bam Adebayo had two, despite playing 2 1/2 minutes more than Capela.

The victory led to a revival for the Hawks, who ultimately supplanted the Heat as Southeast Division champions.

A month later, the Heat signed Dewayne Dedmon, amid the need for size and rebounding. Had the Heat won that March 2 game and had the rest of the season played out as it ultimately did, the Heat would have been a No. 4 playoff seed, instead of being swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks as a No. 6 seed.

“But we’ve got four centers now,” Adebayo said, counting himself, Dedmon, 7-foot rookie Omer Yurtseven and bulky power forward P.J. Tucker.

Ultimately, Dedmon and Adebayo played less than one minute together last season, then eight total minutes together in the playoffs.

“We have the ability to play positionally big,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We have the ability to play bigger centers, but still have the skill in some of the things we value. There are some other ways we can go, too, that are really important to our team.”

The Heat finished 29th of the NBA’s 30 teams last season at 41.5 rebounds per game, ahead of only the Sacramento Kings, after finishing 17th the previous season, when they advanced to the NBA Finals. In terms of rebounding percentage (the percentage of available rebounds secured), the Heat placed 23rd in the league last season.

Spoelstra said after Sunday’s practice that he anticipated improvement on the boards through “personnel and emphasis.”

“Really the rebounding last year was more about consistency in being able to do it,” he said. “And that’s something we’re looking to address.”

Asked whether he has seen gains, Spoelstra said, “It’s not all going to be solved after four days, but it’s certainly a point of emphasis.”

Adebayo said the gains have been apparent away from the court.

“Everybody in here has been in the weight room, everybody’s in great shape,” Adebayo said. “So I feel like there’s more trust with each other and confidence. So whoever is down there thinks we’re going to get the rebound.”

Opener awaits

Spoelstra said he expects to have 18 players available for the preseason opener, with Victor Oladipo recovering from May quadriceps surgery and Udonis Haslem away from the team in the wake of the death of his father.

Asked for his preseason plans with such a large camp roster, Spoelstra said, “I’m going to play 18 guys 34 minutes each.”

Sunday effectively was the end of camp, with the Heat now to work around their six-game preseason schedule, ahead of the Oct. 21 season opener against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks.

“I don’t like to compare it to previous seasons,” Spoelstra said when asked for a camp assessment. “I’m just focused on this group and will continue to work on this process.

“We have a super-, ultra-competitive group, where winning really matters.”

Broadcast plans

Monday’s 7:30 p.m. exhibition will also be aired nationally on NBA TV. On the local Bally Sports Sun broadcast, Kristen Hewitt will serve as host, with Jason Jackson making his radio debut. Eric Reid and John Crotty return on the television call, with Jackson and Ruth Riley Hunter on the radio broadcast.