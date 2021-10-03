CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Exhibition opener a Heat reminder of what slipped through their fingers last season

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jayDR_0cFrih2o00
Dewayne Dedmon (left) and Bam Adebayo work Sunday with Heat big-man assistant Malik Allen. Ira Winderman/South Florida Sun Sentinel

The ultimate test won’t come in Monday night’s preseason opener at FTX Arena, not with Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela sidelined as he recovers from Achilles treatment.

But for the Miami Heat, the matchup offers a reminder of what they weren’t last season, as well as one of what they might need to be.

A day after replacing Lloyd Pierce with Nate McMillian as coach, the visiting Hawks went out on March 2 and pummeled the Heat, 94-80, on the scoreboard, and even more dramatically 47-26 on the boards. Capela had 17 rebounds that night for the Hawks; Heat center Bam Adebayo had two, despite playing 2 1/2 minutes more than Capela.

The victory led to a revival for the Hawks, who ultimately supplanted the Heat as Southeast Division champions.

A month later, the Heat signed Dewayne Dedmon, amid the need for size and rebounding. Had the Heat won that March 2 game and had the rest of the season played out as it ultimately did, the Heat would have been a No. 4 playoff seed, instead of being swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks as a No. 6 seed.

“But we’ve got four centers now,” Adebayo said, counting himself, Dedmon, 7-foot rookie Omer Yurtseven and bulky power forward P.J. Tucker.

Ultimately, Dedmon and Adebayo played less than one minute together last season, then eight total minutes together in the playoffs.

“We have the ability to play positionally big,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We have the ability to play bigger centers, but still have the skill in some of the things we value. There are some other ways we can go, too, that are really important to our team.”

The Heat finished 29th of the NBA’s 30 teams last season at 41.5 rebounds per game, ahead of only the Sacramento Kings, after finishing 17th the previous season, when they advanced to the NBA Finals. In terms of rebounding percentage (the percentage of available rebounds secured), the Heat placed 23rd in the league last season.

Spoelstra said after Sunday’s practice that he anticipated improvement on the boards through “personnel and emphasis.”

“Really the rebounding last year was more about consistency in being able to do it,” he said. “And that’s something we’re looking to address.”

Asked whether he has seen gains, Spoelstra said, “It’s not all going to be solved after four days, but it’s certainly a point of emphasis.”

Adebayo said the gains have been apparent away from the court.

“Everybody in here has been in the weight room, everybody’s in great shape,” Adebayo said. “So I feel like there’s more trust with each other and confidence. So whoever is down there thinks we’re going to get the rebound.”

Opener awaits

Spoelstra said he expects to have 18 players available for the preseason opener, with Victor Oladipo recovering from May quadriceps surgery and Udonis Haslem away from the team in the wake of the death of his father.

Asked for his preseason plans with such a large camp roster, Spoelstra said, “I’m going to play 18 guys 34 minutes each.”

Sunday effectively was the end of camp, with the Heat now to work around their six-game preseason schedule, ahead of the Oct. 21 season opener against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks.

“I don’t like to compare it to previous seasons,” Spoelstra said when asked for a camp assessment. “I’m just focused on this group and will continue to work on this process.

“We have a super-, ultra-competitive group, where winning really matters.”

Broadcast plans

Monday’s 7:30 p.m. exhibition will also be aired nationally on NBA TV. On the local Bally Sports Sun broadcast, Kristen Hewitt will serve as host, with Jason Jackson making his radio debut. Eric Reid and John Crotty return on the television call, with Jackson and Ruth Riley Hunter on the radio broadcast.

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jimmy Butler held out of Heat exhibition opener for rest

Monday night’s exhibition against the Atlanta Hawks at AmericanAirlines Arena proved to be a soft open for the Miami Heat, with Jimmy Butler held out for what the team termed as rest. That left the Heat with an opening lineup of Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo. Butler, who has not missed time during training camp, missed 20 games last season, including ...
NBA
themiamihurricane.com

Miami Heat blaze through training camp, await preseason opener versus Atlanta Hawks

Moments after his first day of training camp with the Miami Heat, P.J. Tucker coined a phrase to describe the intensity of practice. “It’s the pound, man. It’s the dog pound, for sure,” Tucker said. Miami’s “dog pound” is open for business, with last Tuesday, Sept. 28, marking the start...
NBA
chatsports.com

Revenge season for the retooled Miami Heat

Just one calendar year ago, the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers were competing in the 2020 NBA Finals. Somehow, a full NBA season has passed since then and we are now entering the second season removed from the Heat being crowned Eastern Conference Champions. After what can only be...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
John Crotty
Person
Lloyd Pierce
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Has Tyler Herro already cemented his 2021-22 Heat role?

Q: Hey Ira, in Tyler Herro’s rookie year I stated that I believed that he would be the point guard of the future for the Heat. I know that it’s just preseason, but I think that Tyler Herro is proving himself to be not only be able to handle back-up responsibilities at point guard, but to also continue to display the ability for further growth and development. I love that the Heat did not ...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Sun Sentinel#Ftx Arena#The Miami Heat#The Milwaukee Bucks
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

LeBron James celebrates 8-year wedding anniversary with Savannah

Los Angeles Lakers small forward and 17-time All-Star LeBron James celebrated his 8-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday with his wife, Savannah. From LeBron’s Instagram account, he posted a photo of their 2013 wedding ceremony in San Diego, California. The couple got married on September 14, 2013 at the Capella chapel in the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers eyeing Stephen Curry’s original Splash Brother

The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Sixers’ Doc Rivers makes surprising statement about Ben Simmons

The relationship between Ben Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers, and their fans was already pretty fraught during last year’s playoff run that ended in defeat to the Atlanta Hawks. However, it was a statement by head coach Doc Rivers following the loss that really seemed to cement the entire affair. When...
NBA
FanSided

3 Lakers who won’t be on the roster by season’s end

With NBA training camp around the corner, here are 3 Los Angeles Lakers who won’t be on the roster by the end of the season. Even though NBA training camp doesn’t start until Sept. 28, speculative roster cuts are already in the mix, with many in NBA world discussing who will be playing wearing the purple and gold come October.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy