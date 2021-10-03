Ford F-150 Lightning Orders Are About To Begin
The Ford F-150 Lightning is already a big deal for the Blue Oval. Demand has been soaring since the all-electric truck was revealed last May with the first model year production set to be doubled. Last month, Ford announced an additional $250 million investment and 450 more jobs at the Michigan factory to help support increased output. This combined effort will enable production capacity to reach 80,000 units annually in 2024.carbuzz.com
