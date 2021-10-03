CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Ford F-150 Lightning Orders Are About To Begin

By Jay Traugott
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ford F-150 Lightning is already a big deal for the Blue Oval. Demand has been soaring since the all-electric truck was revealed last May with the first model year production set to be doubled. Last month, Ford announced an additional $250 million investment and 450 more jobs at the Michigan factory to help support increased output. This combined effort will enable production capacity to reach 80,000 units annually in 2024.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

See How Much Power The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Makes On The Dyno

Hennessey has gotten ahold of the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Naturally, the company threw it onto the dyno to see how much power the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 was able to send to the rear wheels. The graph shows the pickup making 361.02 horsepower (269.21 kilowatts) at 4,990 rpm and 458.92...
CARS
motoringresearch.com

Hennessey pushes Ford F-150 Raptor to 600 horsepower

Hennessey Performance has announced a major power upgrade for the already formidable Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck. As its name suggests, the new 2021 Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 packs a considerable 600 horsepower under the hood. It marks a 150 horsepower gain over the stock 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine found in...
CARS
Street.Com

An iPhone Moment for Ford? CEO Jim Farley on the F-150 Lightning

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report CEO Jim Farley joined TheStreet to talk about the companies biggest manufacturing investment in its 118-year history and why now is the time to pivot to electric vehicles. In case you missed it, Ford announced that it would be investing $11.4 billion...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
MotorTrend Magazine

Ford Spending Big on Electric F-Series and Battery Plants

Holy gigawatts, Batman. Ford is making a massive investment in electric vehicles with the announcement it will spend $11.4 billion on a new assembly plant to make electric F-Series trucks, as well as three separate gigawatt factories in a joint venture with SK Innovation, which will allow the automaker to make its own batteries in Tennessee and Kentucky.
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Ford Stock Leaps On $11.4 Billion F-150, Battery Factory Investment Boost

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report shares powered higher Tuesday after the carmaker unveiled plans to build four new U.S.-based manufacturing plants as it accelerates its transition into clean-energy vehicles. Ford, along with its Korea-based partner SK Innovation, will invest $11.4 billion into the construction of three battery...
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Is Ford Making an F-150 Lightning Convertible? It’s Teasing One

Ford has been giving previews around the country of its upcoming F-150 Lightning EV. Among those venues, it is showing the Lightning was the 2021 Texas State Fair. There, someone discovered a convertible F-150 being displayed on the infotainment screen. Yeah, a convertible pickup!. There haven’t been many of them,...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Ford F-150 Nascar Racer Looks Ready For SEMA

Toyota has just revealed its new truck for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and it looks very similar to the roadgoing version of the pickup. Now it's Ford's turn with the F-150, having already revealed its Mustang GT500 Cup car earlier in the year alongside Chevy's Camaro ZL1 Cup car.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford F Series#Lightning Owners
CarBuzz.com

V8-Powered Ford F-150 Raptor R Is Coming Later Than Expected

It's been almost eight months since Ford confirmed that the new F-150 Raptor R is coming with V8 power, finally giving the Blue Oval a true competitor to the Ram 1500 TRX. Considering when this news made the headlines, we anticipated that the production Raptor R couldn't be too far off. Unfortunately, the hottest F-150 yet won't be arriving as soon as we had hoped. According to Ford Authority, sources that are said to be familiar with the production of the F-150 have confirmed that the Raptor R is only due to arrive later next year. That's somewhat vague, but it leads us to believe that we'll only see the truck in the third or fourth quarter of 2022.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
insideevs.com

F-150 Lightning Convertible Teased On Electric Truck Dash Display

The MrTruck YouTube channel made a very interesting discovery related to the upcoming, all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning. The electric pickup truck was on display at the 2021 State Fair of Texas, which gave attendees an opportunity to check it out in detail. As MrTruck was perusing the Lightning's interior, the dashboard display revealed a convertible version of the truck.
CARS
thedrive

There’s No Ford F-150 Convertible, It’s Just a Software Glitch

Making a mountain out of a molehill—it's what people do. Let's get real: There's no Ford F-150 convertible on the way. If you're the kinda person who digs that, then there are aftermarket companies—okay, maybe just one—who will make it for you. Ford's not about to go rogue and complicate the country's most popular truck by chopping off the roof, but that hasn't stopped a few car sites from speculating after spotting a funky-looking software glitch.
TECHNOLOGY
MotorAuthority

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor-based Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 debuts

A new generation of the Ford F-150 Raptor arrived for 2021, and now Hennessey has launched its own tuned version of the performance pickup truck. Hennessey's tuned F-150 Raptor is a continuation of the company's VelociRaptor line, and this one, the VelociRaptor 600, keeps the Raptor's 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 but dials things up to 600 hp and 622 lb-ft of torque. That's quite the jump on the stock 450 hp and 510 lb-ft, and it will see the VelociRaptor 600 hit 60 mph from rest in 4.2 seconds and cover the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy