Ford F-150 Lightning Orders Are About To Begin

It's been almost eight months since Ford confirmed that the new F-150 Raptor R is coming with V8 power, finally giving the Blue Oval a true competitor to the Ram 1500 TRX. Considering when this news made the headlines, we anticipated that the production Raptor R couldn't be too far off. Unfortunately, the hottest F-150 yet won't be arriving as soon as we had hoped. According to Ford Authority, sources that are said to be familiar with the production of the F-150 have confirmed that the Raptor R is only due to arrive later next year. That's somewhat vague, but it leads us to believe that we'll only see the truck in the third or fourth quarter of 2022.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO