NFL Week 4 Early Games: Live Updates

Welcome to Week 4 of the 2021 NFL Season. For Denver Broncos fans, there are a few games on the early schedule today to pay attention to. The biggest is obviously how the Chiefs fare on the road against the Eagles. I think they’ll win easily, but I wouldn’t be opposed to an embarrassing road defeat there. The other teams to keep an eye on are the Titans and Bills who both figure to be in the playoff mix a few months from now.