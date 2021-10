Lesson Three in the education of Zach Wilson and the Jets offense continued at Denver on Sunday, and it didn't look as if the higher education was getting easier. "Frustrating," said Wilson when asked how he would put into words the Jets' 26-0 shutout loss to the Broncos. "I think the lack of execution, I'd say we're all learning, we're trying to get better every single week. It may be hard for people to see that, but we're learning a lot in those games. People are going to hate, it is what it is, but we've got to keep that confidence, get in there Monday and just be hungry, keep trying to get that win."

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO