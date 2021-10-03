CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live coverage: Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills

Buffalo News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow our team's live coverage as the Bills face the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. in Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Get caught up for the game with our extensive coverage, including Scouting Report, predictions, a Q&A with Tremaine Edmunds and more. Support Local Journalism. Read the list of Bills...

buffalonews.com

Yardbarker

Houston Texans Lose Starting Lineman at Bills, Trail 19-0

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Houston Texans starting defensive end Jon Greenard suffered a chest injury Sunday against the Buffalo Bills and left the game. He is questionable to return, according to the Texans. The Bills lead this Week 4 game here in Buffalo by a score of 19-0 in the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Bills first quarter recap: Buffalo takes 7-0 lead

The Houston Texans are looking to get off their two-game losing streak while the Buffalo Bills seek to extend their two-game winning streak. Texans 1st drive — Houston gets a holding call on their firsts play of the game. The rain is really coming down. On a second-and-19 from the Houston 16, QB Davis Mills lost the football and fell back on it. Again, a drive-killer. The Texans go three-and-out.
buffalowdown.com

Buffalo Bills: Grades for every position group in Week 4 against the Texans

After the Buffalo Bills 40-0 win over the Houston Texans, how did each position group do in terms of game grades?. This week looked like it was the perfect opportunity for the Buffalo Bills to find themselves in a trap game. They had just blown out their past two opponents and are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs next week on Sunday Night Football.
Syracuse.com

Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs breakout game coming? 5 things to watch vs. Texans

After winning their last two games in blowout fashion, the Buffalo Bills will host the Houston Texans in Week 4. Buffalo opened as a massive favorite after outscoring the Miami Dolphins and Washington Football Team 78-21 over the past two weeks. This week, the Bills will take on a Texans team that features rookie quarterback Davis Mills making his first career road start.
Buffalo News

Bills lock up slot corner Taron Johnson with extension through 2024

The Buffalo Bills locked up another key piece of their defense Saturday by signing slot cornerback Taron Johnson to a contract extension. Johnson is in his fourth season with the Bills and was scheduled to become a free agent in 2022, with the expiration of his rookie contract. The three-year extension keeps him under contract through the 2024 season. The Bills locked up star cornerback Tre’Davious White through the 2025 season with an extension 13 months ago. They locked up weak-side linebacker Matt Milano through 2024 with an extension in March.
CBS Boston

Patriots Will Be Without Four-Fifths Of Starting Offensive Line Against Texans

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots offensive line play may be an issue on Sunday against the Houston Texans. New England will now be without four-fifths of their starting offensive line. Right guard Shaq Mason had already been ruled out, and now right tackle Trent Brown has been placed on the injured reserve. On top of that, as ESPN’s Field Yates reported Saturday, left tackle Isaiah Wynn and left guard Michael Onwenu were not activated off the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Patriots did not activate either LT Isaiah Wynn or LG Michael Onwenu off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They’ll officially be down four starting offensive linemen against the Texans on Sunday. Also, OT Trent Brown was placed on IR, meaning he’s out for 3 games minimum. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 9, 2021 Three offensive lineman – James Ferentz, Alex Redmond, and Will Sherman – were elevated from the practice squad on Saturday by the Patriots to hopefully help fill the holes on the offensive line. Both the Patriots and Texans are 1-3 this season, with New England is coming off a close 19-17 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones’ Announcement

Jerry Jones announced some notable roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday morning. The Dallas Cowboys owner announced the plan on the offensive line moving forward. The NFC East franchise will be without offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s been suspended for five games for failing to appear for a drug test.
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers reportedly looking to make a trade ASAP

The Green Bay Packers got absolutely obliterated in week one of the NFL season by the New Orleans Saints. Coming off of a preseason filled with turmoil and drama surrounding star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, this might have been seen as a worst-case scenario. Rodgers and the rest of the Packers are trying to keep a level head about things as they hope to bounce back against the Detroit Lions this weekend, but it’s clear that some changes are needed.
