Live coverage: Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots offensive line play may be an issue on Sunday against the Houston Texans. New England will now be without four-fifths of their starting offensive line. Right guard Shaq Mason had already been ruled out, and now right tackle Trent Brown has been placed on the injured reserve. On top of that, as ESPN’s Field Yates reported Saturday, left tackle Isaiah Wynn and left guard Michael Onwenu were not activated off the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Patriots did not activate either LT Isaiah Wynn or LG Michael Onwenu off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They’ll officially be down four starting offensive linemen against the Texans on Sunday. Also, OT Trent Brown was placed on IR, meaning he’s out for 3 games minimum. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 9, 2021 Three offensive lineman – James Ferentz, Alex Redmond, and Will Sherman – were elevated from the practice squad on Saturday by the Patriots to hopefully help fill the holes on the offensive line. Both the Patriots and Texans are 1-3 this season, with New England is coming off a close 19-17 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO