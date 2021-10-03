Britney Spears conservatorship updates with University of Illinois family law professor
Matt Bubala filled in for ‘Let’s get Legal’ host Jon Hansen this week. Matt spoke to Professor Robin Fretwell Wilson, a family law professor at the University of Illinois, about the Britney Spears conservatorship. The pop star has been living under the conservatorship since 2008. Recently, Judge Brenda J. Penny has suspended Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, as the conservator of her estate.wgnradio.com
Comments / 0