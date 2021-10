DANBURY — School officials want to stop thinking about how many students they can cram into a building. “We’ve been accepting the enrollment is just going to increase and increase,” school board member Joe Britton said Thursday during a committee meeting. “After so many years, it kind of becomes the norm that we’re accepting that we have this many kids in the schools when it's really not OK. Anything, I would think, over ideal capacity for anything education related is a hindrance on education.”

DANBURY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO