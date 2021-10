DeKALB — Senior forward Nick Markanich scored his nation leading 11th goal of the season as the Huskies defeated the University of Green Bay Phoenix 1-0 Saturday. “The priority was obviously getting the win, so we are happy with that,” NIU head coach Ryan Swan said in a Saturday NIU Athletics news release. “Another shutout, which is also very nice, but I didn’t think we were at our best today. Sometimes that happens, so getting the win when we weren’t at our best, I’m happy in that regard.”

