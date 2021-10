Lockett secured five of 10 targets for 57 yards in the Seahawks' 26-17 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. Lockett logged a team-high number of targets but wasn't exactly efficient with them. The speedster was also the intended receiver on what essentially turned out to be a game-sealing interception thrown by Geno Smith, with Lockett getting slowed just a tad by contact as he crossed the field on his route. The 29-year-old has now posted a combined 13-112-0 line over his last three games after hitting the 100-yard mark and scoring three TDs in his first pair of contests, and he'll look to get back to that caliber of performance in a Week 6 road battle versus the Steelers.

