Miami, FL

Danny Willett marks birthday with Alfred Dunhill Links win

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny Willett celebrated his birthday by winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by two strokes on Sunday. The Englishman took a three-shot lead into the European Tour event's final round, which was played over the Old Course at St. Andrews. Willett shot a 4-under 68 and finished on 18 under par overall to claim his eighth professional win and first since the BMW PGA Championship in September 2019.

golfpunkhq.com

Hatton out front at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Tyrrell Hatton continues to set the pace in search of an unprecedented third Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, but Danny Willett is one of several dangerous rivals in pursuit – and the former Masters champion also has a share of the lead in the Team Championship. Everything seems to be going...
GOLF
golfpunkhq.com

Willett chasing birthday double at St Andrews

The stage is set for an enthralling climax in the final round of a thrilling Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews, with the burning question being: can anyone stop Danny Willett winning on his 34th birthday?. The 2016 Masters and Alfred Dunhill Links Team Champion opened up a three-shot...
NFL
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Golf, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Entertainment
golfpunkhq.com

Birthday celebrations for Willett at the home of golf

Danny Willett celebrated his birthday in style as he secured his eighth European Tour title at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The 2016 Masters winner, who turned thirty-four on Sunday, started the final round on the Old Course at St Andrews with a three-stroke lead and remained at the top of the leaderboard throughout the day, making the turn in three-under-par.
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Danny Willett What’s In The Bag?

What clubs does the 2021 Alfred Dunhill Links champion Danny Willett use? We take a look below. The 2016 Masters champion has been a Callaway staffer since 2011 and currently uses a full bag of clubs from the brand. Starting at the top of the bag, Willett had been using...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Golf Betting Tips: Shane Lowry to go close at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is a great event that comes at the start of the European Tour season. It attracts the top players and top amateurs to compete on three different Scottish courses. Play is completed over three courses in rotation over the first three days: the Old Course...
GOLF
FOX Sports

Hatton shakes off Ryder Cup hurt, shares Dunhill Links lead

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton quickly shook off the disappointment of Europe’s heavy loss at the Ryder Cup last week to take a share of the first-round lead Thursday at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, a European Tour event he has won twice. Playing traditionally the toughest of...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Iglesias
Person
Richard Bland
ESPN

Hatton leads Alfred Dunhill Links by 1 after 2nd round

ST ANDREWS, Scotland --  Tyrrell Hatton produced a brilliant display of links golf in Scotland on Friday to keep himself on track for a third victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The Englishman, fresh off the 19-9 hammering from the United States in the Ryder Cup, could not...
SAINT ANDREWS, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyrrell Hatton's dad is excited (but tired) while his son is again shining at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Jeff Hatton is an accomplished teaching pro and club fitter, the owner and operator of Hatton Golf, a specialty shop about 30 miles outside of London. While Hatton works on clubs and helps perfect swings, one thing he doesn’t have much time to do is play golf. So this week, playing with his son Tyrrell — the 19th-ranked golfer in the world — has presented some new challenges.
GOLF
golfpunkhq.com

Hatton in hunt for third Alfred Dunhill Links title

Two-time champion Tyrrell Hatton staked his claim for a record third title after an explosive 64 at Carnoustie in the first round of the 20th Anniversary Alfred Dunhill Links. He shares the lead with Spain’s Adri Arnaus, Belgium’s Nicolas Colsaerts and China’s Haotong Li. Scotland’s young hope Ewen Ferguson is...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: The BEST hotel in the world for golf lovers!

The Ryder Cup may be over for another two years, but golf fans are treated to another spectacle of the season with this week's iconic Alfred Dunhill Links Championship that pits the world's best golfers alongside celebrities and sporting stars. It will be a special week for the event as...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rhys Enoch hits AMAZING RECOVERY SHOT at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Danny Willett secured his eighth European Tour victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at the weekend, fighting off the likes of Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry. While the big names of European golf were battling for glory, Rhys Enoch was further down the field and plugging away in tied 39th place.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

"Welcome to Scotland" - Billy Horschel braves tough conditions at Alfred Dunhill

Billy Horschel has truly embraced the character and tradition of British golf, which has been evident in his enthusiasm on the European Tour. He couldn't have overstated the pride he felt for winning the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and now he is braving the wind and the rain of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.
GOLF
