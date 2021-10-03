CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma woman arrested for assaulting a police officer in Monroe

By Brandon Ringo
WGNO
WGNO
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Utuyn_0cFrh0P900

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, officers with the Monroe Police Department were called to a car dealership on the 400 block of N 18th Street regarding a Disturbing the Peace complaint.

Upon arrival, officers encountered 31-year-old Jamie Maclaughlan loudly using profane language shortly before allegedly using a racial slur directed at one of the officers.

Check out more Crime News HERE

The arrest report also claims that Maclaughlan threatened to kick one of the officers in the genitals and that she reportedly bit one of the officers on the arm while attempting to place her in handcuffs.

Jamie Maclaughlan was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

  • Battery of a Police Officer
  • Resisting an Officer
  • Simple Assault on a Police Officer
  • Disturbing the Peace/Language/Disorderly Conduct

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Monroe, OK
City
Monroe, LA
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime News#Simple Assault#Ktve#Kard#N 18th Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGNO

Multiple shot in Warehouse District

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is investigating an aggravated battery by shooting in the New Orleans Warehouse District that wounded multiple people. The initial call was reported shortly at 9 p.m., with reports indicating one male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

NOPD: Another homicide reported in broad daylight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Just after NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson spoke on the recent homicides in the city for the past 48 hours, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating another incident. At about 11:12 a.m., NOPD was first notified of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 1100 block...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

1K+
Followers
490
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy