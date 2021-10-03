CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

State by state: Here’s how much used car prices went up in August

By iSeeCars, Nexstar Media Wire
WMBB
WMBB
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xVl3j_0cFrgwpD00

Used car prices came down slightly in August since peaking in June, but they are still significantly higher than they were last year. As the microchip shortage-related plant shutdowns continue, and with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida expected to further elevate prices, there appears to be no relief in sight for used car shoppers.

How much have used car prices gone up? According to iSeeCars.com ’s latest analysis of over 1.9 million used car sales in August, used car prices increased 26.2 percent, or $6,454, compared to the same period the previous year. This comes after a 31.6 percent year-over-year increase in July and a 32.7 percent year-over-year increase in June.

Used Car Price Increases by State

Are used car price increases consistent across the country? Here are the average used car price increases by state in ascending order:

Used Car Price Increases by State: August 2021- iSeeCars
Rank State Year-Over-Year % Price Change Year-Over-Year $ Price Change
1 New Jersey 18.1% $4,470
2 New York 20.4% $5,005
3 Rhode Island 22.3% $4,970
4 Wyoming w 22.5% $7,575
5 Tennessee 23.3% $5,814
6 Mississippi 23.7% $5,967
7 New Hampshire 24.2% $5,785
8 Colorado 24.3% $6,057
9 Pennsylvania 24.3% $5,834
10 Washington 24.4% $6,316
11 Maryland 24.5% $5,804
12 Arizona 24.7% $5,905
13 Illinois 24.9% $6,314
14 Michigan 25.2% $6,164
15 Massachusetts 25.4% $6,110
16 California 25.6% $6,315
17 Oregon 25.7% $6,532
18 Georgia 25.9% $6,493
19 South Carolina 26.0% $6,399
20 Ohio 26.2% $6,066
Overall Average 26.2% $6,454
21 Alabama 26.4% $6,493
22 Texas 26.5% $6,725
23 Virginia 26.6% $6,359
24 North Carolina 26.6% $6,530
25 Missouri 26.8% $6,607
26 West Virginia 27.2% $6,509
27 Florida 27.2% $6,286
28 Indiana 27.3% $6,478
29 New Mexico 27.5% $6,778
30 North Dakota 27.5% $7,468
31 Wisconsin 27.8% $6,811
32 Nevada 27.9% $6,627
33 Minnesota 28.1% $6,898
34 Connecticut 28.4% $6,446
35 Maine 28.7% $6,798
36 Nebraska 28.8% $7,175
37 Vermont 28.8% $6,773
38 Arkansas 29.5% $7,405
39 Delaware 29.6% $6,667
40 Montana 29.7% $8,492
41 Kansas 29.8% $7,297
42 Idaho 30.7% $8,105
43 Oklahoma 31.2% $7,699
44 South Dakota 31.3% $8,567
45 Kentucky 31.5% $7,438
46 Iowa 31.7% $7,763
47 Louisiana 32.5% $7,939
48 Utah 32.7% $7,586
49 Hawaii 39.4% $8,940
50 Alaska 46.2% $13,278

iSeeCars’ used car pricing analysis shows that consumers may be more likely to find a deal in some states than others.

  • Alaska is the state with the greatest used car price increase in 2021 compared to 2020 at 46.2 percent, which amounts to $13,728.
  • New Jersey has the smallest used car price increase at 18.1 percent, which amounts to $4,470.
  • Of the top 10 states with the lowest price increases, five are Northeastern states.
  • Of the top 10 states with the highest price increases, four are Western states and three are Midwestern states.

What does this mean for consumers? The current state of the used car market presents a selling or trade-in opportunity for consumers who may have one of the vehicles with the greatest price increases. While consumers were previously advised to wait to purchase a used car if they were able to do so, the microchip shortage is expected to persist at least a year longer than originally anticipated. The best way to avoid severe price hikes for the foreseeable future is to purchase a used vehicle that isn’t in very high demand, such as a sedan , and if possible, purchase it from a state or region with lower price increases.

More from iSeeCars.com:

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 1.9 million 1-5 year old used car sales in August 2020 and 2021. The average listing prices of each car model were compared between the two time periods, and the differences were expressed as both a percentage difference from the 2020 price as well as a dollar difference. The average used car prices in each state were calculated. Heavy-duty vehicles, low-volume vehicles, vehicles discontinued as of the 2021 model year, and vehicles with fewer than 4 of the 5 model years for each period were excluded from further analysis.

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $305 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Productive State In America

By several key indicators, economic conditions worsened in the United States in 2020. Unemployment climbed from an annual average of 3.7% to 8.1%, GDP fell by 3.5%, and businesses across the country shuttered operations for good. There were some bright spots, however, and one of them is labor productivity, which increased in much of the […]
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Wyoming State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
North Dakota State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst State to Work in America

There are a large number of studies about which cities and states are best to work in. Among the most well-known are those from U.S. News and WalletHub. These are based on unemployment, job growth, job satisfaction, and the variety of industries. A new study uses different yardsticks, relying primarily on whether a state is […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeastern States#Midwestern States#Used Cars#Western States#New Cars#Iseecars Com#State
24/7 Wall St.

The Drunkest City in Every State

Each day, at dinner tables and social functions across the country, millions of adults enjoy alcohol responsibly. Moderate drinking — defined as two standard drinks per day for men and one standard drink for women — carries relatively little risk, and may even have some health benefits. However, beyond this threshold, alcohol can only be […]
FOOD & DRINKS
foxbaltimore.com

Fourth stimulus check? Some people get up to $7,500 in these 10 states

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three rounds of stimulus payments went out to most Americans, the most recent of which was a $1,400 payment from the American Rescue Plan that President joe Biden signed into law in March. Right now, Congress continues to debate President Joe Biden's massive $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan. While not directly a stimulus payment, the massive amount of spending will likely deliver a huge boost to the American economy.
BALTIMORE, MD
informnny.com

August’s slowest-selling car in each state

The microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales as major automakers are forced to halt production, leading to lower inventory levels especially for the most in-demand vehicles. Despite reduced inventory and heightened demand for both new and used cars overall, some vehicles defy this trend and languish on dealer lots. These slow-selling cars can bring savings opportunities for car buyers, even in today’s challenging car market.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Motley Fool

Here's the Current Minimum Wage in Each of the 50 U.S. States

The federal minimum wage is $7.25, but some states pay higher wages. Find out which states pay their workers the most. The United States has a federal minimum wage. These wage provisions are outlined in the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) as a way to protect workers. The current federal...
ECONOMY
mpamag.com

Which states saw the strongest home price gains in August?

Home prices hit another all-time high in August, up 18.1% from a year ago, according to the latest CoreLogic Home Price Index released Tuesday. CoreLogic said that the 18.1% annual price gain is the largest 12-month growth in the index since the series began 45 years ago. On a monthly basis, home prices rose by 1.3% compared to July. Idaho and Arizona saw the strongest price growth at 32.2% and 29.5%, respectively.
REAL ESTATE
thecentersquare.com

Unemployment increases again as debate over federal benefits continues

(The Center Square) – New unemployment claims increased again, last week, federal data released Thursday showed. The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 351,000 people filed for first-time unemployment benefits for the week ending Sept. 18. That figure marks an increase of 16,000 claims from the previous week. Unemployment figures are currently lower than at other times in the pandemic but still remain significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.
ECONOMY
TheDailyBeast

Idaho’s Rogue Lt. Gov. Storms Off When Pressed on ‘Absurd’ Behavior

Idaho’s rogue Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin doesn’t like having to explain her actions. When a CNN reporter asked her Friday to explain why she was “undermining” her boss by issuing a rogue ban on vaccine mandates, she shot back, “I’m not going to talk anymore to an activist.” Gov. Brad Little was out of state on official business this week when McGeachin sneakily issued an executive order banning COVID vaccine mandates in schools. It was the third time McGeachin, who reportedly intends to run for governor, double-crossed her boss while he was out of town; she previously imposed a state-wide mask ban and mobilized National Guard troops to go to the Mexico border.
IDAHO STATE
WMBB

WMBB

376
Followers
183
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy