I'm still pretty new to bread baking and tried out the dark rye recipe from Bread Baker's Apprentice twice. Both times, the loaf seemed to rise very quickly, despite the temperature in my house not being that warm (maybe 70 degrees F). He gives 90 minutes for first rise, but I checked the dough at 60 minutes and it was already very large. So went on to shaping. I was worried my loaf pan was too small, so I shaped it into a batard for baking on a sheet pan. After only about an hour, it rose a lot and I poked it and it seemed not to spring back. So, I deflated it but since I was going to be gone, I left the dough in the fridge for a few hours. When I came back I shaped again and left to rise. Despite having been in the fridge, the dough rose pretty fast again; I think I only left it for half an hour and it was already large. I baked it but it split massively (I'm pretty sure I didn't shape it correctly) and was pretty dense.

RECIPES ・ 12 DAYS AGO