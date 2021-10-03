CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detached, in Harmony: Covid-inspired art meets 40s fashion – in pictures

By Brad Walls
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
Award-winning Australian aerial photographer Brad Walls has released a new series titled Detached, in Harmony, drawing inspiration from the pandemic as well as from renowned 1940s fashion photographer Clifford Coffin. Like many, Walls has experienced how distant and repetitive life has become in times of Covid. He presents these concepts through repetition, symmetry and negative space. The Sydney-based artist plans to stage a solo exhibition for Detached, in Harmony next year

