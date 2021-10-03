CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bill seeks to help families in 'deep poverty'

The Eagle-Tribune
 6 days ago

BOSTON -- Anti-poverty advocates are making a push to expand welfare benefits as part of a campaign to lift tens of thousands of children out of “deep poverty.”. One proposal, backed by more than half of the 200-member state Legislature, would increase welfare benefits through the state’s primary cash assistance program, known as Transitional Aid to Families with Dependent Children, by 20% every year until the payments reach 50% of the federal poverty level.

